The Republic of China (Taiwan) prides itself on its democratic way of life, and one of the pillars of democracy is the freedom of the press. It is for this reason that Taiwan partners with the international press as part of its good governance agenda of transparency and accountability.

For its National Day (Double Ten Day) on 10th October, Taiwan invited a 25-member international press group to be a part of the celebrations from October 8-14.

In her National Day address, President H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-wen said “Aside from issues of national governance, building democratic resilience is key to safeguarding Taiwan. Our primary task in this regard is to make our commitment to a free and democratic system an unbreakable national consensus. In a democratic society, we can have different positions and we can debate with one another, but we should unanimously and resolutely stand behind our free and democratic system, no matter how much external pressure we face.”

“Going forward, we will continue to strengthen fact-checking mechanisms targeting disinformation, enhance transparency and accessibility of information, and help our people more effectively distinguish fact from fiction to neutralize the threat of information warfare,” she said.

INTERNATIONAL PRESS DELEGATION POSES IN FRONT OF MINISTRY OF DIGITAL AFFAIRS

The 25-member delegation was treated to the warm hospitality of the Taiwanese people with a packed programme. The programme included a visit to I-Ride Taipei, a visit to the National Palace Museum, an audience with President Tsai Ing-wen, the National Day Fireworks Show in Chiayi County, a visit to Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau, National Science and Technology Council, a visit to the National Taichung Theater, a visit to the Industrial Technology Research Institute, a dinner hosted by Director General Catherine Y.M. Hsu, Department of International Information Services, a call on Deputy Minister Chiu, Chui-Cheng, Mainland Affairs Council, a call on Director General Vincent Lin, Department of International Affairs, Council of Agriculture, Executive Yuan, a briefing with Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a call on Executive Vice President Elina H.L. Lee, TAITRA, a call on the Ministry of Digital Affairs, a call on Director General Connie Chang of Department of Overall Planning, National Development Council, call on Director General Po-chang Lee, M.D. National Insurance Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare, a visit to the National Biotechnology Research Park, and a visit to the Taipei 101 Observatory.

The 25-member international press group included Lesroy Williams, Director-General of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service; Mary Donna Blankership Pointer, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Eve Riklon Burns, Marshall Islands, Reporter/Photographer at the Marshall Islands Journal; Christian Llerena, Ecuador, Editor in Chief, Metro World News Company; Marek Hudema, Czech Republic, lidovky.cz; Jimmy Sengenberger, United States Columnist & Radio Show Host, the Denver Gazette & News/Talk 710KNUS; Angel Santamaria, Mexico, El Universal; Estela Ruiz Diaz, Paraguay, Radio Monumental Telefuturo (tv); Suyeong Kim, Staff Writer, Foreign News Department, the Mainichi Newspapers; Lisbeth Ayuso, Reporter Newspaper, Belize; Daniel Persson, political editor of Norrbottens-Kuriren, Sweden; Makereta Komai, Editor in Chief, Pacific News Agency, Fiji; Thierry Jacolet, La Liberte, France; Tariq Al-Badareen, Al-Quds Al-Arabi Newspaper, Jordan; Nozomi Goto, Staff Writer at NishinipponNewspaper, Japan; Kaye Albyt, Broadcast Journalist with Radio New Zealand; Leo Purguette, President and Editorial Director, La Marseillaise, France; Saeed S. Ibrahim, Editor, Somaliland Chronicle; Radoslav Smilkov, Bulgaria (www.fakti.bg); Yata Koki, Staff Writer, The Sankei Shimbun, Japan; Shirajiv O. Sirimane, Associate Editor/Business Editor, Daily News, Sri Lanka; Andrius Balciunas, online journalist, Lithuania; and Eloin Barahona Garcia, Journalist—Freelance Writer.