REVEREND MR. DAMIEN E. HUGHES

This year’s 40th Independence Anniversary will be celebrated under the theme “Growing Sustainably, Developing Maturely, Building Resiliency: Independence 40”. The theme was chosen from over four hundred entries that were submitted and won by Reverend Damien E. Hughes of Challengers Village, St. Kitts.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister, Dr the Honourable Terrance Drew, during a Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on Thursday, May 18, at NEMA Conference Room. Prime Minister Dr. Drew congratulated Mr. Hughes on his win.

In an interview with St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), Mr. Hughes expressed gratitude that his entry was selected as this year’s winning theme.

“I feel humbled and grateful to God that the message that I have tried to communicate via the theme will be given a national platform to serve as another impetus for us to truly pursue what our independence fathers and mothers envisaged for us as a nation when they began this journey more than 40 years ago,” he said. “This being my very first entry in any competition of this nature, the driving force behind my entry was our national motto. Despite being in the diaspora, I continue to stay abreast of what is happening and have been following our growth and development as a nation-state. The theme, therefore, captured what I feel should be our national goals and objectives toward true independence.”

He explained the thought process that went into capturing the theme.

“There were three (3) factors contemplated in my mind as I considered drafting a theme. First, I reflected on the strides made as a nation. Second, I mentally debated the current issues that must be addressed if we are to become a sustainable island state. Finally, I envisioned the behavioural and attitudinal changes needed for our federation’s future to be one that leaves not a single citizen or resident behind.

As the nation approaches 40 years of Independence, Mr. Hughes encouraged citizens and residents to work collectively to advance St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I truly hope that the theme will not just be a catchphrase for a season, but rather, a clarion call for us to collectively pursue true and lasting independence. Let us demonstrate our maturity by abandoning partisan tribalism and committing ourselves to helping our Federation to grow sustainably and build resiliency.”

As is customary, Reverend Hughes will be duly recognized by Cabinet and will be issued with official invitations to all major Independence events over which the Government has control. His winning theme will also be incorporated into all communications and events surrounding the Independence celebrations.