Hundreds to Benefit From Training in Cyber Security, Says Prime Minister Drew

Hundreds to Benefit From Training in Cyber Security, Says Prime Minister Drew

General NewsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew during the 2025 Budget Address on Monday, December 16, 2024
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 16, 2024 (SKNIS) – As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s national security infrastructure and empower its people, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will soon introduce a new training programme for nationals in the area of cyber security.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, while delivering the 2025 Budget Address in the National Assembly on December 16, 2024, announced the new training programme in partnership with Protexxa, a Canada-based cyber security platform & services company.

“We have signed a contract with Protexxa from Canada, in the first instance, to train and provide jobs for one hundred of our people here in St. Kitts and Nevis, and that course is due to start in January,” said Prime Minister Drew, underscoring his administration’s commitment to empowering its citizens and positioning them to compete on a global stage.

Through this arrangement, persons trained will become certified in the field of cyber security, addressing an area of expertise that is critically needed as St. Kitts and Nevis continues along its path of digital transformation.

“They will be certified to work around the world, Madam Speaker, and they can work from the comfort of their homes. This allows us to strengthen our cyber security [capabilities] and allows young people to get international jobs,” Prime Minister Drew added.

Prime Minister Drew said the government will carefully monitor the programme over time, with the aim of increasing the number of trainees as the programme progresses.

Further details regarding application processes and eligibility criteria will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.

General News

Minister Clarke Advocates for Rural Living and Vertical Communities in St. Kitts and Nevis as the Nation Strives for Sustainability

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said the ministry remains resolute in ensuring that land distribution and management practices are sustainable and can work to meet the country’s development needs, while still preserving the integrity and visibility of natural resources. Her comments were made at the National Assembly during the second day of the Budget Debate.
Crime

Senator Phillip Commits to Stronger Partnerships to Build on the Success of the 90-day Campaign Against Violence and Crime

As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.
General News

The Honourable Samal Duggins Unveils Bold Vision to Revolutionise the Fisheries Sector

Minister Duggins celebrated transformative achievements in 2024, including the deployment of additional Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which significantly enhanced catch potential and boosted incomes for coastal communities. The reopening of the Old Road Fish Depot underscored the government’s dedication to revitalising infrastructure that supports fishers’ livelihoods. Further, the COASTFISH project’s artificial reefs were recognised for their role in restoring marine ecosystems and strengthening fish stocks.
General News

Local Retailers Buying More Local Produce, Thanks to the Efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture

“We have gone to every single supermarket in this country and they are now buying more local produce,” said Minister Duggins. “RAMS is buying more local produce, Valu Mart is buying more local produce, Best Buy is buying more local produce, even some of the Chinese supermarkets we have here are buying more local produce.”

