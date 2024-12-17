“Housing Revolution Commences”: 20 New Homes Under Construction In Ottleys

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, December 13, 2024 (PMO) – The government of St. Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is steadily moving forward to address the urgent housing needs of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Housing and Human Settlement —Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson, and representatives from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the East Coast Housing Development Ltd., visited the site of a major new housing development in Ottleys, Constituency Number Seven, on December 11, 2024, where the construction of 20 new homes is underway.

The housing development, which is part of the government’s national housing strategy, will consist of 20 residential lots that will feature a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes. This initiative is designed to provide quality homes for families within the community, allowing them to own property in their own community, a key component of the government’s vision to empower citizens through homeownership.

Housing Minister Dr. Hanley, who has played a pivotal role in advancing the government’s housing agenda, reflected on the significance of the project during the site visit. “I am pleased to be here in Ottleys, watching as 20 homes are being constructed for the people of Constituency Number Seven. This is just one of the many projects the government is working on to meet the ever-growing demand for affordable housing. We know how important homeownership is to our citizens, and we are committed to ensuring that we fulfill the promise of providing homes to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who has made affordable housing a central element of his administration’s agenda, also expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “I am elated with what we are seeing here today. These 20 homes being constructed in Ottleys represent a significant step forward in our housing revolution. It is not just about providing homes but also about creating opportunities for our people.”

Prime Minister Drew furthered to note that “In addition to offering affordable housing, this project will also create job opportunities for contractors and construction workers in various fields, contributing to the local economy and empowering the community.”

The housing development project in Ottleys is being executed by East Coast Housing Development Ltd., a company with a track record of delivering quality housing solutions. Ambassador Natta-Nelson acknowledged the positive impact the project would have on the residents of Constituency Number Seven. “This is a project that has been a long time coming,” she stated. “Many people in this constituency have long desired the opportunity to own homes in their community. Today, with the support of the government, we are seeing that dream come to fruition.”

The project is in its early stages, with work currently focused on preparing the foundations for the homes. Construction crews are now at the footing stage, with plans to complete the foundation and begin building the superstructure in the coming weeks. Ambassador Natta-Nelson expressed confidence in the project’s timely completion, noting that the next phase would include laying the blocks and preparing for the final touches on the homes.

“We are proud to be part of this housing revolution,” Ambassador Natta-Nelson said. “The work being done here is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens and addressing the housing needs of communities like Ottleys.”

In the past two and a half years, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has delivered 112 homes, a remarkable achievement compared to previous years, and there are plans for many more in communities throughout the Federation. Minister Hanley noted the progress made, saying, “In just two and a half years, NHC has delivered 112 homes, which is a record when compared to the 13 homes delivered under the previous administration during the same period.”

As part of the government’s ongoing housing program, other developments are being planned for various areas of St. Kitts and Nevis, including Stapleton, Sandy Point, and Newton Ghaut. These developments will continue to address the housing needs of residents and offer affordable options for homeownership across the Federation.

The government remains committed to making housing more accessible to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and with the support of East Coast Housing Development Ltd., the NHC, and other stakeholders, significant progress is being made to ensure that every citizen has access to safe and affordable housing.

“This is not just about building houses,” Dr. Drew said. “It’s about empowering our people, improving communities, and creating a better future for all. The work that is being done here in Ottleys is part of a larger effort to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to own a home and live in a community that is thriving, prosperous, and sustainable.”

To learn more about the government’s achievements and successes, visit www.gov.kn/national-accomplishments.