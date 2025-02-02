Honouring Our Local History: A Duty to Ourselves and Future Generations

This week (January 28, 2025), St. Kitts and Nevis observed the 90th anniversary of the Buckley’s [Riot] Uprising (28th January 1935)-a defining moment in our nation’s history that played a crucial role in advancing the cause of social justice in the region. The uprising, in which three workers lost their lives and nine others were injured, was a bold statement against oppression and a catalyst for change that resonated beyond our shores.

Now, with the government’s announcement of plans to purchase lands at Buckley’s Estate and erect a monument in remembrance of that historic day, discussions have reignited about our commitment to preserving and honouring our history.

Some argue that this recognition is long overdue, while others believe it is better late than never. Regardless of where one stands in the debate, the larger question remains: Do we, as a nation, give our history the respect and prominence it deserves? Too often, we focus on the histories of the colonizers, learning about European events and British rule while our own struggles, victories, and heritage take a backseat. Buckley’s Uprising should not be a mere footnote in our history books but a central chapter in understanding the resilience of our people.

Our school system, in particular, has a responsibility to ensure that local history is not sidelined. While students can recite details about the Industrial Revolution and European colonization ways among other topics, many are not equally informed about pivotal moments in St. Kitts and Nevis’ past. This lack of emphasis on our national history is a disservice to the younger generation, who must understand their roots to shape their future confidently.

Black History Month is approaching, and while there are commendable efforts to highlight notable figures and achievements, our appreciation for black heritage and local history should not be confined to a single month. Recognizing our past should be an ongoing effort woven into our cultural fabric. The stories of our ancestors-those who fought for better working conditions, those who resisted colonial rule, and overall those who shaped the society we enjoy today-must be preserved and passed down with pride.

As we move forward, we must ask ourselves: Are we doing enough? The planned monument at Buckley’s Estate is a step in the right direction, but it must be part of a broader initiative. Museums, school curriculums, cultural programs, and national events should work together to ensure that our history remains alive and relevant.

The past is not just something to be remembered-it is something to be learned from, honoured, and used as a foundation for progress. We owe it to those who came before us, and even more so, to those who will come after.