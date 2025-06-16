Honouring Fathers: So Many Are Unsung Heroes in Our Lives

As Father’s Day approaches (15th June), it is a good occasion for us as a society to pause and reflect on the value and influence of fathers and father figures in our homes and communities.

While Mother’s Day often brings a natural outpouring of love and celebration, Father’s Day unfortunately tends to be met with less enthusiasm and recognition. This disparity is often chalked up to the presence of absent or neglectful fathers-those ‘bad apples’ who have, regrettably, cast a shadow over the entire barrel. But it is neither fair nor wise to let a few unfortunate examples overshadow the countless men who show up every single day with love, patience, sacrifice, and strength for their children.

There are many among us-both children and adults-who hold dear the fond memories and lasting lessons imparted by present, dedicated fathers. These are the men who attend school meetings, provide guidance, show up to games and recitals, help with homework, offer a shoulder in tough times, and lead their families with humility and compassion. Some of them do this alongside a partner; others carry the load as single parents. Yes, single fathers exist, and they, too, deserve our full respect and recognition.

Fatherhood is not defined solely by biology. It is defined by presence, effort, consistency, and love. Those who choose to mentor, support, and guide young lives-whether as stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, teachers, pastors, coaches, or close family friends-are just as worthy of our honour and gratitude.

This June, as we mark both Father’s Day and Men’s Mental Health Month, let us also remember that men, too, face emotional and psychological challenges. Too often, society expects men to be stoic, strong, and unflinching-but rarely allows them the space to be vulnerable, to feel, or to seek help. If we are truly committed to stronger families and healthier communities, then we must begin creating safe, supportive environments where fathers and all men feel empowered to speak up, open up, and ask for support when needed.

Let us use this season to not only celebrate the fathers who are doing it right, but to encourage those who may be struggling to do better. A supportive word, a helping hand, and community understanding can go a long way in turning trying fathers into thriving ones.

To all the dads, granddads, father figures, and men who show up and give their best: we see you, we thank you, and we honour you.

Happy Father’s Day.