Hon. Marsha T. Henderson Receives Minister of Tourism Award at 2025 Caribbean Women’s Leadership Awards

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 02, 2025) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is proud to announce that the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and International Transport, has been awarded the 2025 Minister of Tourism Award at the inaugural Caribbean Women’s Leadership Awards, held during Caribbean Week in New York.

This distinguished recognition, hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and its Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper, celebrates the achievements of women who are shaping the future of Caribbean tourism. The award honours Minister Henderson’s visionary leadership, commitment to sustainable tourism development, and transformative contributions to St. Kitts’ growing tourism sector.

Selected by fellow Ministers from across the region, Minister Henderson was recognized for her excellence in leadership, innovation in destination marketing, and dedication to elevating the Caribbean’s presence on the global tourism stage. Under her stewardship, St. Kitts has seen notable advances in airlift, community engagement, and experiential tourism offerings—positioning the island as a leading destination for authentic Caribbean travel.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive this recognition among such inspiring and accomplished women,” said Minister Henderson. “This award is a reflection of the collective work of our tourism stakeholders in St. Kitts, and I remain committed to fostering inclusive growth, resilience, and opportunity through tourism.”

The awards evening also marked the official launch of the CTO’s From the Sea Suite magazine, a new platform dedicated to showcasing female leadership in Caribbean tourism.

The Ministry extends heartfelt congratulations to Minister Henderson on this milestone achievement and reaffirms its continued commitment to empowering women and advancing the tourism sector across the region.

