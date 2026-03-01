Got NEWS? Email Us
Historic Full Attendance Marks 50th CARICOM Heads Meeting in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, February 25, 2026 (PMO) – History was made last evening, February 24th, at the Opening Ceremony of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), as all leaders of the full Member States gathered in one place, the first time in over a decade that such full attendance has been recorded.

The milestone moment unfolded in Saint Kitts and Nevis under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who described the gathering as both symbolic and substantive in light of current global and regional challenges.

“At a time when it seems toughest, when the seas seem rough,  when those who are the critics are doing their best at criticizing and suggesting that CARICOM has lost its way… Today in Saint Kitts and Nevis in this great hall… are all the leaders of the full members of CARICOM,” the Chairman declared to sustained applause.

The Prime Minister noted that the last occasion on which all leaders convened in a single space was “over 10 years ago,” underscoring the magnitude of the moment and the clear demonstration of commitment by regional Heads.

This historic convergence follows Prime Minister Drew’s recent and unprecedented round of in-person bilateral engagements across the Caribbean. In the weeks leading up to the 50th Meeting, the Chairman traveled throughout the region, meeting Heads of Government face-to-face in their respective capitals to strengthen relationships, foster dialogue, and deepen consensus around critical regional priorities.

Reflecting on those engagements, Dr. Drew stated, “Over the past several weeks, as I’ve said before, I had the privilege of visiting many of you in every capital… I left each encounter with a renewed sense of pride in your leadership, your intellect and your unwavering commitment to this regional enterprise.”

Chairman Drew views the full slate of leaders in attendance as a powerful signal of unity at a decisive moment for the Community. Amid shifting global dynamics, supply chain disruptions, energy volatility, climate vulnerabilities, and security concerns, the Chairman emphasized that collective action remains the region’s greatest strength. “In adversity, there’s opportunity,” Prime Minister Drew affirmed, reinforcing the view that the challenges confronting the Caribbean must serve as catalysts for deeper integration and disciplined execution.

The presence of all Heads of Government at this 50th Regular Meeting signals a renewed seriousness of purpose and an acknowledgement that the work of regional development requires active, visible, and sustained leadership.

As host nation and current Chair of CARICOM, Saint Kitts and Nevis regards this historic gathering as a clear affirmation of regional solidarity and a recommitment to advancing integration, resilience, economic coordination, and collective self-reliance for the benefit of Caribbean people.

