Historic Breakthrough! St. Kitts & Nevis Secures Full Funding for Geothermal Energy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 7, 2025 (PMO) – In a monumental step towards energy independence, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has secured the full financing required to launch the nation’s first geothermal energy project. This landmark achievement propels the Federation closer to its goal of becoming a Sustainable Island State, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and slashing energy costs for citizens.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew made the groundbreaking announcement during his Round Table discussion on February 6th, revealing that drilling for the first five wells will commence soon—ushering in a new era of renewable energy dominance for the twin-island Federation.

“We have now secured the financing necessary to launch the geothermal project,” said Prime Minister Drew. “This is a transformative moment for our people. Geothermal energy will provide reliable, low-cost electricity, boost economic growth, and position St. Kitts & Nevis as a leader in clean energy across the region.”

Dr. Drew emphasized that this initiative will benefit both St. Kitts and Nevis, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to national unity in economic development. In a recent high-level meeting with Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, both leaders agreed on a cooperative approach to ensure equitable benefits from the resource.

The geothermal energy project aligns with the government’s ongoing push for renewable energy, including its 50-megawatt solar farm initiative. With energy costs poised to drop significantly, St. Kitts & Nevis is set to attract new industries, stimulate job creation, and enhance national resilience to global energy shocks.

“This is a major milestone in our journey toward true energy independence,” Dr. Drew added. “The people of St. Kitts & Nevis can look forward to a future where energy is affordable, sustainable, and locally sourced.”

The government is expected to provide further details on project timelines and expansion plans in the coming weeks.