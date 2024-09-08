HIGH HOPES?

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday, 5th September 2024) -As the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots continue their 2024 CPL matches tournament leg at Warner Park in St. Kitts, local cricket fans have voiced growing frustration over the team’s bowling and fielding performances.

Fans have been critical of the Patriots’ inconsistent bowling and poor fielding, which many believe have cost the team critical moments in recent matches.

The Patriots suffered defeats in key matchups, including a loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders (147 runs in 60 balls) on Saturday, 31st August, followed by a narrow loss to the Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets on Sunday, 1st September, with the scoreboard reading 202-5 (17.2 overs) for the Kings and 201-3 (20 overs) for the Patriots. Most recently, they faced the Guyana Warriors, who won by 40 runs with a score of 266-7 (20 overs) against the Patriots’ 226 (18 overs).

Despite the losses, following Wednesday’s match, the team via social media praised its captain Andre Fletcher for his stellar performance in the latest match, where he hit the fastest fifty-an impressive 81 off 33 balls. The team acknowledged his efforts, stating, “What an innings by Captain Andre Fletcher! He showcased true grit with the bat. Yesterday’s loss stings, but it’s not the end. We will be back!”

However, fans remain concerned. “The batting is there, but we need some bowlers, and we need to learn to catch and play a complete game,” remarked one fan. “It looks like we have a problem with captaincy as well.”

As the team continues to struggle on home turf, these criticisms have sparked widespread discussion among local supporters, who are calling for improved bowling and fielding to bring balance to the team’s performance.

The Patriots will face the Barbados Royals on Friday, 6th September, followed by a match against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on Sunday, 8th September. Fans are hoping to see marked improvements in the upcoming games.

With the final two matches ahead, all eyes are on the Patriots to see whether they can turn things around and deliver a more balanced showing.