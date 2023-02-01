History was witnessed on February 01, 2023, in the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis when the first female Governor-General was sworn in, in the person of Her Excellency, Marcella Liburd JP, during a brief but significant ceremony at Government House.



Her Excellency Liburd, who succeeds His Excellency Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, was administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance, making her the fifth Governor-General of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.



Before being appointed as Governor-General, Her Excellency Liburd served as the Federation’s Governor-General’s Deputy since September 2022.



The swearing-in of Governor-General Her Excellency Ms. Marcella Liburd was attended by a small group of invitees. An installation ceremony is scheduled for the first female Governor-General at Government House on Saturday, February 04, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.