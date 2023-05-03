Her Excellency The Governor-General Dame Marcella A. Liburd, GCMG, JP wishes to advise that she will be absent from the Federation for a short duration from Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to attend the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles The Third.



During Her Excellency’s absence, His Excellency Mr. Walford Vincent Gumbs, OBE, JP, will serve as Governor-General’s Deputy. He was administered his Oaths at a brief ceremony at Government House earlier today in accordance with the Constitution.