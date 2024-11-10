Guest Speaker Peter Jenkins Advocates Strategies for Union’s Success at Annual Workers’ Conference

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 6th November 2024)-Guest speaker at the recent 85th annual workers’ conference of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), well-known business and academic professional Mr. R.A Peter Jenkins issued a call to action encouraging the union to explore initiatives for securing its future and strengthening its role in society.

With a theme of ‘Empowering Workers: Strategies for Success in 2025 and Beyond’, the conference-held on Sunday 27th October 2024 at the SWMC Conference Room- provided a platform for Mr. Jenkins to suggest approaches aimed at fostering the union’s growth and ensuring its independence.

Notably, in 2011 Mr. Jenkins became the main lecturer of the CFBC [Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College] Jenkins Ltd, Jenkins Real Estate Leadership Program which is now in its 11th cohort.

Reflecting on union activity worldwide, Mr. Jenkins cited various examples to emphasize the power and impact of unionized labour.

“In the United States, the strike of unionized dock workers this month lasted no more than two days -that’s significant,” he remarked. Turning his attention closer to home, he observed that in Guyana, the teachers’ union has been “on the picket line for months,” underscoring the resilience of union members in pursuing their rights.

He also pointed to the United Kingdom as an example of unions’ reach into the professional workforce, where “22% of all workers are unionized, with the highest number being professionals – approximately 42%.”

He noted that doctors and nurses have made “significant gains as a result of being unionized.”

Additionally, he highlighted union-led initiatives like Milwaukee’s trades and skills institute and the strength of civil service unions in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados.

Mr. Jenkins emphasized the need for SKNT&LU to focus on self-sufficiency.

“The executive and members of the union must appreciate that it has to stand on its own two feet. If help comes, that’s a bonus, but do not assume it will. The mindset must be one of survival…,”he urged.

He pointed to the need for a financial institution that can provide ongoing support for union members, asking, “Is the time right for a credit union? What [about] a cooperative to deal with food security?”

One of Mr. Jenkins’ suggestions was the idea of a published history of the union to generate revenue.

“I am confident if a book is published, some revenue would be received if it is properly marketed, perhaps even on platforms like Amazon,” he stated. He proposed that sales of such a book could help “keep the union going,” providing a source of consistent income.

Another recommendation was the establishment of educational institutions affiliated with the union.

According to Mr. Jenkins: “The union should investigate the establishment of a preschool and a primary school.” He emphasized that such institutions could “begin to expose children to the principles of what it is to work together as cooperatives.” He added, “The churches do it. You can too.”

Mr. Jenkins also encouraged greater union collaboration with international organizations. He suggested that the regional body for trade unions could be enlisted to sponsor a field officer for a year in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Get them to sponsor one field officer. You will be surprised to see, based on our culture, what impact that will have,” he said, noting the potential for positive change with strategic support from other union bodies.

On the topic of partnerships, Mr. Jenkins encouraged the SKNT&LU to engage with allied organizations. He called for a unified approach, proposing, “Using diplomacy, agitate to have similar organizations meet and discuss common issues.” Citing groups such as the Teachers Union, Nurses Association, and Police Welfare Association, he highlighted how collaboration could bolster collective strength.

He further suggested revitalizing SKNT&LU’s communications efforts, particularly the union’s newspaper- The Labour Spokesman Newspaper

Addressing the needs of union members, Mr. Jenkins proposed that the union develop its land in St. Peter’s for housing.

“There is a shortage of housing. You can create housing solutions for only union members,” he proposed, envisioning this initiative as a “lasting legacy” and a means to attract new members.

Mr. Jenkins expressed confidence in the union’s potential to grow and thrive through proactive strategies and innovative ideas.

“There are many opportunities and strategies available to the union,” he concluded, voicing his gratitude to SKNT&LU for the opportunity to contribute to the union’s vision for a sustainable and empowered future,” he encouraged.