Grey-Brookes: PAM to Unveil Candidates Ahead of June Convention

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 5th March 2025) -Leader of The People’s Action Movement (PAM) and candidate for St.Christopher One, Natasha Grey-Brookes, has announced that the party will unveil candidates ahead of its upcoming convention slated for June 2025 in preparation for the next general elections.

“…we are having a convention coming up in June… and before then, you will have candidates announced because we want those candidates to bring their crowds and bring their energy to our convention,” she stated while speaking as a guest on the weekly ‘Unfiltered’ programme aired live on WINN FM on Sunday 2nd March with host Azard Gumbs, the party’s Deputy Political Leader.

Grey-Brookes revealed that the selection process has already begun in certain constituencies, particularly in St. Christopher Two and St. Christopher Four.

“…the process has started in some constituencies, namely constituency number four and number two. And so, at least those are the low-hanging fruits, and we know that very soon there will be announcements in relation to who those candidates are. I am excited to build up my team because I know that I cannot save this nation alone. I will need the help of a strong, vibrant and energetic team and I’m excited to get them on board and into the public,” she commented.

Of note, Gumbs- who is the immediate past Chairman of the Constituency’s executive committee- informed that he has submitted an application to become a candidate for St. Christopher Four.

“…in constituency number four, there are changes that are going to be made. As I said before, I have announced my candidacy, I have made it known, and because the time is near, the selection for the candidate is very close and that’s why in number four you’ll be seeing a new executive body in operation for the election, selection appointment of the next candidate for constituency number four. And again, when it is done, I, of course, have placed my application forward and that at the end of the day, I would like that as had been indicated that no one can say, he who received the application and wanted to be the candidate is the person reviewing the application,” he said.

On the topic of coalition as raised by a caller, Grey-Brookes emphasized that while PAM remains open to working with other political parties, any alliance must align with the party’s principles and values.

“The People’s Action Movement have worked with parties before. We are not about ourselves. We are about the people of this great nation. And so, if it is that we have to work with other parties to get the best results for St. Kitts and Nevis, we will do that. But again, it can’t be as a compromise. We understand the agreements that we’ve been in before. We’ve learnt from all of them, and the people have benefited from all of them, and so again, any decision to go into any agreement has to be well-informed, well-thought-out, and for the benefit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and not to compromise our values. We will not compromise our values,” she expressed.

The PAM leader also reaffirmed her personal commitment to seeking the highest office in the federation, stating that any political leader’s ambition should be to serve as Prime Minister.

“As I was saying before, any political leader of any party, their ambition must be to become the Prime Minister. And so, Natasha Grey-Brookes’ intention is to become the Prime Minister of this federation, coalition or not. I will continue to do the work,” she stated.

Addressing criticisms and speculation about her electability, Grey-Brookes responded:

“I’m seeing and hearing all kinds of attacks on my name in relation to whether I can or cannot. This lady from Newtown is not to be deterred…she is not to be distracted. Yes, I did not win the last election when I ran; everybody understands the circumstances under which those elections were held but trust me, I’m putting in the work even more than the last election. We are doing our best as a party to make sure we get the best candidates for the job because we are not going in this thing to lose …The People’s Action Movement will continue to do the necessary to ensure that we are in government after the next election.”