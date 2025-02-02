Gov’t Talks Starting Of Buckley’s Uprising Monument

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 30th January 2025)- Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Three and Minister with responsibility for Public infrastructure Konris Maynard has announced the government’s commitment to buying lands at Buckley’s Estate for the construction of a monument park in recognition of the 1935 Buckley’s Uprising.

The announcement was made during the 90th anniversary observance ceremony- organized by the Rastafari Nyabinghi Theocracy Order- held on Tuesday 28th January 2025 at Buckley’s Estate under the theme ‘The Buckley’s Uprising As a Catalyst For Change In The British West Indies.’

For the occasion, members of the Rastafari movement, government officials, entertainers and executive committee members of the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) were among those who gathered to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought for workers’ rights and social justice overall.

The SKNT&LU representatives were General Secretary Precious Mills, Sean Kelly (who is a field officer) and also Jutambien Kelly (his daughter) who delivered a presentation on behalf of the workers union.

ection of audience at the 90th anniversary commemoration ceremony- organized by the Rastafari Nyabinghi Theocracy Order- held on Tuesday 28th January 2025 at Buckley’s Estate under the theme ‘The Buckley’s Uprising As a Catalyst For Change In The British West Indies.’ (Spokesman Snap) Executive members of the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) Sean Kelly (a field officer) and also Jutambien Kelly (his daughter) have a conversation while attending the 90th anniversary commemoration ceremony- organized by the Rastafari Nyabinghi Theocracy Order- held on Tuesday 28th January 2025 at Buckley’s Estate under the theme ‘The Buckley’s Uprising As a Catalyst For Change In The British West Indies.’ (Right end) Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta seen in attendance. (Spokesman Snap by SKNT&LU General Secretary Precious Mills)

Maynard confirmed that the Cabinet has approved the full acquisition of the land where the event was held. He stated that the property owner has agreed to the sale, and the Ministry of Sustainable Development has identified areas for the owner’s transition.

“We are now in the final parts of the agreement approved by the Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis to fully acquire the land that you are sitting on today for the construction of a monument park,” Maynard said.

He went on to say: “Over the coming weeks, we intend to pursue this vigorously. The Prime Minister has given his instructions on how we need to proceed, and we are moving from talk to action.”

Maynard further explained that the land acquisition will ensure that future commemorations are held at a dedicated site rather than in temporary locations.

“Every other ceremony in recognition of this historic day was previously held in different places-on the streets, or at times, in a small yard nearby. Now, we are no longer choked in a corner. This land will be transformed into a permanent space that reflects the true significance of the Buckley’s Uprising.”

Maynard also acknowledged the persistent efforts of the Rastafari Nyabinghi Theocracy Order in advocating for the recognition of Buckley’s Uprising.

“They have been singularly responsible for ensuring that, although there was no monument, the legacy of the uprising remained visible,” he said. “This will become a landmark destination in St. Kitts and Nevis, a true monument to democracy and justice.”

Officials have encouraged the public to remain engaged in the planning and development of the monument park.

Maynard called on citizens to actively participate in discussions and provide input on the final design. “I want to encourage everyone who is here, and all who are connected to this movement, to stay engaged. Your voices matter in shaping this historic site.”

The government has pledged to move forward with the project in 2025, with expectations that visible progress will be made in the coming months.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the project, stating that over one million dollars will be allocated over time for the monument’s construction. He announced that an initial sum of $100,000 is already available to begin preparations.

“… [the Buckley’s Uprising] cannot be remembered just by words, for words alone would not suffice,” Dr. Drew stated. “It cannot be remembered with just an event like this that takes place once per year. A monument must be constructed right here on these hallowed grounds. This land is being acquired and is in the final stages to be owned by the Buckley’s Uprising Committee for the purpose of constructing a monument that will never be removed.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the monument will serve as more than just a memorial.

“Having a monument is not only to remember for remembering’s sake. It is a reminder-one that tells us what our ancestors fought for and the principles they stood for. The monument should serve as a guide for us to carry those values forward every single day.”