Government To Unveil Landmark Sovereign Wealth Fund to Safeguard National Wealth

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 7, 2025 (PMO) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken a historic step in securing the financial future of its citizens with the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF). This game-changing initiative will ensure that national revenues—particularly from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program and future renewable energy ventures—are protected, prudently managed, and invested for long-term national prosperity.

This was recently announced by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during his monthly engagements with members of the media. He shared that his government has received the official framework for the SWF, setting the stage for legislation to be passed in Parliament soon.

“The days of reckless spending and financial mismanagement are over. This Sovereign Wealth Fund will ensure that our national resources are safeguarded for future generations, bringing an end to the unchecked depletion of public funds.”

The fund will be designed to operate under strict international best practices to guarantee transparency, accountability, and high returns. It will protect the country’s finances from economic shocks, ensuring that essential public services, infrastructure development, and social programs remain well-funded even in uncertain times.

Dr. Drew referenced past financial mismanagement, highlighting how hundreds of millions were spent from SIDF without proper oversight.“Had we established a Sovereign Wealth Fund earlier, the $303 million that disappeared from the SIDF could have been generating interest today, benefiting all Kittitians and Nevisians,” he said.

The SWF will be independently monitored and managed by financial experts, ensuring that its revenues are strategically invested to maximize long-term national benefits.

“This is about responsible governance, fiscal discipline, and securing the future of St. Kitts & Nevis,” Dr. Drew emphasized. “We are ensuring that the wealth of this nation is used wisely and remains a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

The government will soon release further details regarding the structure, oversight mechanisms, and initial capital for the SWF ahead of the parliamentary process.