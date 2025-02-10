Got NEWS? Email Us
Government To Unveil Landmark Sovereign Wealth Fund to Safeguard National Wealth

Dr. Drew said that the SWF will be independently monitored and managed by financial experts during his Round Table discussion on February 6th
Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 7, 2025 (PMO) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken a historic step in securing the financial future of its citizens with the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF). This game-changing initiative will ensure that national revenues—particularly from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program and future renewable energy ventures—are protected, prudently managed, and invested for long-term national prosperity.

This was recently announced by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during his monthly engagements with members of the media. He shared that his government has received the official framework for the SWF, setting the stage for legislation to be passed in Parliament soon.

“The days of reckless spending and financial mismanagement are over. This Sovereign Wealth Fund will ensure that our national resources are safeguarded for future generations, bringing an end to the unchecked depletion of public funds.”

The fund will be designed to operate under strict international best practices to guarantee transparency, accountability, and high returns. It will protect the country’s finances from economic shocks, ensuring that essential public services, infrastructure development, and social programs remain well-funded even in uncertain times.

Dr. Drew referenced past financial mismanagement, highlighting how hundreds of millions were spent from SIDF without proper oversight.“Had we established a Sovereign Wealth Fund earlier, the $303 million that disappeared from the SIDF could have been generating interest today, benefiting all Kittitians and Nevisians,” he said.

The SWF will be independently monitored and managed by financial experts, ensuring that its revenues are strategically invested to maximize long-term national benefits.

“This is about responsible governance, fiscal discipline, and securing the future of St. Kitts & Nevis,” Dr. Drew emphasized. “We are ensuring that the wealth of this nation is used wisely and remains a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

The government will soon release further details regarding the structure, oversight mechanisms, and initial capital for the SWF ahead of the parliamentary process.

Latest articles

General News

Regional Agriculture Agency IICA Impressed with Nevis’ Strides in Advancing its Agriculture Sector

The delegation, comprised of Director of Technical Cooperation Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim; Dr. Curt Delice, Special Affairs Co-ordinator for the Caribbean; and Eastern Caribbean Representative Gregg Rollins, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, on January 28, 2025.
General News

PM Drew: Deported Nationals From U.S. Will Be Assessed Case by Case Upon Return

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew has assured that deported nationals returning to St. Kitts and Nevis from the United States will be treated with dignity and respect, while also emphasizing that each case will be assessed individually to ensure national security.
General News

Black History Month: A Time for Reflection and Celebration

Black History Month is here-a time for celebration, recognition, and reflection for many societies and countries around the world. For some, it is an opportunity to educate and honour the struggles and triumphs of Black people throughout history. For others, it is a lifestyle-one where Black consciousness is not confined to a single month but embraced as a daily reality. 
General News

St. Kitts And Nevis’ CBI Programme Records A Remarkable 169 Percent Increase In Applications In The Last Quarter Of 2024 

Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) has reported a remarkable 169 percent increase in applications during the final quarter of 2024 (October-December), a clear testament to the decisive and unprecedented reformative steps taken by the Dr. Terrance Dew-led Government to transform the nation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

