Government To Introduce Resolution to Prevent New Landfills Nationwide

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – November 15, 2024 (PMO) – In a decisive move towards environmental sustainability, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, and elected representative for Constituency #8 has expressed his Cabinet’s intention to introduce a resolution preventing the establishment of any new landfills across the Federation.

Prime Minister during an interview on Freedom FM’s ‘Issues’ program, on November 14th, 2024, emphasized the importance of community well-being and environmental stewardship in this decision. “Conaree deserves development, not degradation. Our focus is on modern waste management technologies, including recycling and reducing single-use plastics. We are committed to ensuring no landfill is established in Cayon or any other community,” stated Dr. Drew.

The resolution aligns with the government’s Sustainable Island State agenda, which aims to implement eco-friendly waste management solutions and reduce the environmental footprint of the nation. By preventing the creation of new landfills, the government seeks to encourage the adoption of alternative waste disposal methods that are less harmful to the environment.

This policy shift is part of a broader strategy being adopted by the Drew-led government to enhance environmental conservation efforts. The government plans to invest in advanced waste processing technologies, such as waste-to-energy plants, which can convert waste materials into usable energy, thereby reducing landfill dependency. Additionally, Prime Minister Drew spoke to the government’s existing campaign to promote recycling and the reduction of single-use plastics, aiming to foster a culture of environmental responsibility among citizens.

The decision to halt new landfill developments also reflects the government’s responsiveness to community concerns. Residents of Conaree, Cayon and other areas have expressed apprehension about the environmental and health impacts of landfills. By addressing these concerns, the government demonstrates its dedication to listening to its citizens and prioritizing their well-being.

This initiative is expected to have long-term positive effects on the nation’s environmental health. By reducing reliance on landfills, St. Kitts and Nevis can mitigate issues such as soil contamination, groundwater pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional waste disposal methods. Furthermore, the promotion of recycling and waste reduction can lead to more efficient use of resources and a decrease in environmental degradation.

The introduction of this resolution marks a significant step forward in St. Kitts and Nevis’s journey towards environmental sustainability. By preventing the establishment of new landfills and promoting modern waste management practices, the government is taking proactive measures to protect the environment and ensure a healthier future for its citizens.

-end-

http://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fmailchi.mp%2Fgov%2Fgovernment-to-introduce-resolution-to-prevent-new-landfills-nationwide Share (http://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fmailchi.mp%2Fgov%2Fgovernment-to-introduce-resolution-to-prevent-new-landfills-nationwide)

http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Government+To+Introduce+Resolution+to+Prevent+New+Landfills+Nationwide: https%3A%2F%2Fmailchi.mp%2Fgov%2Fgovernment-to-introduce-resolution-to-prevent-new-landfills-nationwide Tweet (http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Government+To+Introduce+Resolution+to+Prevent+New+Landfills+Nationwide: https%3A%2F%2Fmailchi.mp%2Fgov%2Fgovernment-to-introduce-resolution-to-prevent-new-landfills-nationwide)

https://us14.forward-to-friend.com/forward?u=f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6&id=37718a03e4&e=4e6d7c0b04 Forward (https://us14.forward-to-friend.com/forward?u=f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6&id=37718a03e4&e=4e6d7c0b04)

============================================================

Copyright © 2024 St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service, All rights reserved.

You received this email to be updated on news and information coming out of St. Kitts and Nevis

Our mailing address is:

St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS)

Government Headquarters

Church Street

Basseterre

Saint Kitts and Nevis

467 – 1416

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can ** update your preferences (https://sknis.us14.list-manage.com/profile?u=f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6&id=f70cfc8356&e=4e6d7c0b04&c=37718a03e4)

or ** unsubscribe from this list (https://sknis.us14.list-manage.com/unsubscribe?u=f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6&id=f70cfc8356&t=b&e=4e6d7c0b04&c=37718a03e4)

.

Email Marketing Powered by Mailchimp

** Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/)

** Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/)

** Twitter (https://twitter.com/skngov)

** Twitter (https://twitter.com/skngov)

** Website (http://sknis.kn)

** Website (http://sknis.kn)

** YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOblxaqxpfviaLV1oBEX02g?view_as=subscriber)

** YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOblxaqxpfviaLV1oBEX02g?view_as=subscriber)

** SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/sknis)

** SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/sknis)

** Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sknisinfo/)

** Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sknisinfo/)