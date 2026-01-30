Government Secures Buckley’s Estate Lands for 1935 Uprising Tribute Plans, Announces School History And Holiday Details

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 28th January 2026)-Cabinet has approved the acquisition of lands at Buckley’s Estate, paving the way for the construction of a national monument.

Such disclosure was made by Parliamentary Representative for St.Christopher Three (West Basseterre) Konris Maynard, during the annual 1935 Buckley’s Uprising commemoration ceremony for the 91st anniversary held on Wednesday 28th January at the Buckley’s Estate grounds-as organised by the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order.

Prime Minister Dr.Terrance Drew (left) share a moment with of the Public Relations Officer of the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order Samande ‘Ras Iya’ Reid during the annual 1935 Buckley’s Uprising commemoration ceremony for the 91st anniversary held on Wednesday 28th January 2026 at the Buckley’s Estate grounds-as organised by the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order (Spokesman Snap)

Maynard, during the ceremony, also announced Cabinet’s approval for the history of the Buckley’s Uprising to be mandated as part of the national history curriculum in all schools and Cabinet’s approval of the process toward consideration of January 28 as a national holiday as well as plans for a commemorative button design competition for primary school students in Grades 4 to 6, to be led by the Buckley’s Uprising Committee.

Parliamentary Representative for St.Christopher Three (West Basseterre) Konris Maynard seen while making remarks during the annual 1935 Buckley’s Uprising commemoration ceremony for the 91st anniversary held on Wednesday 28th January 2026 at the Buckley’s Estate grounds-as organised by the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order (Spokesman Snap)

Maynard confirmed that Cabinet has approved the land acquisition and that the relevant ministry has identified lands for exchange that the owners are willing to accept. He stated that formalisation of the transfer is now imminent.

Maynard explained that the land will now be officially designated for the construction of a monument commemorating the Buckley’s Uprising.

Addressing the gathering, Maynard reflected on the historical significance of the site, describing it as “hallowed ground” where workers in 1935 took a stand against economic injustice and oppression.

“They didn’t just march for fairer wages, but for dignity, for respect, for rights and for the future of themselves, their family and their children,” he said.

He recounted that on January 28, 1935, cane cutters went on strike after being denied compensation for their labour. The protest expanded as workers from neighbouring estates joined the march, confronting intimidation by colonial authorities.

The response, he pointed out, resulted in the deaths of Joseph Samuel, John Allen and James Archibald, with others wounded.

“This event which we have here today highlights that their sacrifice was not in vain,” Maynard said, adding that the uprising helped to usher in inquiry and reform across the Caribbean, including the lifting of bans on workers’ rights and the ability of workers to organise.

Maynard also acknowledged the role of the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order, crediting the group with sustaining the annual commemoration for decades.

“For many years, the Rastafari -the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order- has faithfully organised this annual commemoration of the Buckley’s Uprising. Without their unwavering commitment, this story might not hold as prominent a place in our national memory as it does.”

He described the Order as rooted in the broader Nyabinghi tradition found across the Caribbean within the Rastafari movement, emphasising resistance to oppression, remembrance of African heritage and liberation of the mind, body and community.

“The Order as you know has been extraordinarily active in this Federation for decades embodying principles of service, community support and cultural consciousness. Beyond this ceremony, its members have engaged in education, in social outreach, and cultural affirmations that strengthen our understanding of who we are and what we have endured as a people,” he shared.

Turning to government action, Maynard said that in 2023, the administration approved the establishment of a dedicated committee tasked with ensuring that the state properly honours the Buckley’s Uprising.

The committee’s mandate includes the erection of a monument as a first phase, followed by plans for a world-class museum at Buckley’s Estate.

“This work is not only about creating monuments and buildings; it’s about making sure that every generation understands where we have come from and how those who stood here fought not only for wages, but for rights, equality and dignity.”

As part of the committee’s public education efforts, Maynard spoke about upcoming plans for the launch of a commemorative button design competition which is intended to engage young people in learning about the uprising while encouraging creativity. He highlighted that the winning student and school will receive awards, including a monetary prize and a trophy.

On topic of the school curriculum, Maynard commented: “I am pleased to announce that the Cabinet has considered and approved that the history of the Buckley’s Uprising be mandated as part of the history curriculum of all of our schools,” he said. “It is now officially mandated that the history of the 1935 Buckley’s Uprising be taught in all schools in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

While speaking about the approved national holiday, he said: “I’m also pleased to announce, because we have heard the request, we have set up the committee to have these discussions, the cabinet has considered these important steps in honouring the fight of our fallen heroes. And so with the permission of the Chair of Cabinet, the Prime Minister, I am also pleased to announce that Cabinet has considered and approved the process for consideration of January 28 as a national holiday.”

Maynard encouraged: “… as we stand here to mark yet another year of remembrance, let courage of those who marched here in 1935, the heritage of our ancestors forged, and the ongoing work of those who helped keep the memory alive. Let us recommit ourselves to the principles of justice, equality, respect and togetherness so that the sacrifices made on this ground continue to guide us well into our future.”

Ahead of Maynard’s presentation, Prime Minister Dr.Terrance Drew, during his remarks, mentioned that some “significant announcements” would be made “because we believe that the time has come when our martys should be recognized…and this holy ground should be recognized in the way it should be.”