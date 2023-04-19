The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to pursue several capital projects aimed at transforming the Federation into a sustainable island state, as well as implementing strategies to deliver economic growth.

One major project involves the improvement of the Federation’s infrastructure such as roads, electricity, technology, water and sanitation. This was outlined by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, during a special interview on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with members of the media dubbed “The Roundtable.”

“Infrastructural development – that is why we are moving to have our massive housing programme rolled out. Construction is important and that is why we are discussing other investments in the economy. [We are also looking at] manufacturing in the food sector which we have signed on to with the AfreximBank, looking at providing chicken and fish, collaborating with our people. Investors into the chicken industry would be coming in and that will help to boost our local people,” said Dr. Drew. “So, we have been pursuing a number of projects which we are going to launch – the road project in St. Peter’s, the playing field in Conaree. We have a number of capital projects that we want to get going.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew noted that other sectors will be looked at in order to diversify the economy.

“We are looking at pushing the manufacturing sector, agriculture, tourism, entertainment and the orange economy. We are looking at energy as a sector as well, pushing to have a renewable energy source, and then the construction sector or the infrastructural sector where we are now looking at pushing out a number of capital projects that we have on the books,” said the Prime Minister. “We will pursue other aspects of the economy to expand them so that we can diversify the economy and limit our dependence on just one sector. We think we are on the right path to doing that and we have discussed this vigorously with the World Bank, the IMF and we will see a number of things continue to take place,” he added.

Dr. Drew said that it is essential to promote and enhance sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We want people to come into St. Kitts and Nevis. We want St. Kitts and Nevis to be the busiest country because that is how we are going to continue to expand our tourism sector. That is why we are pursuing geothermal and solar energy aggressively because we believe we have the opportunity to create energy as a sector, or at the very least, cut down on the subsidies through a more reasonable cost energy source,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “I am pleased with the results we are seeing thus far in tourism… and I am also pleased that we have investors coming in looking at the manufacturing sector including agriculture as well.”