Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and his Administration fully understand and appreciate that a healthy population is one of the country’s most important assets. Because of this, the Government will invest more in healthcare “as this is an important standard that a sustainable state must meet.”



“The 2023 Estimates, therefore propose that provisions be made for Recurrent Expenditure totaling $73.3 million, reflecting a 28.7 percent increase when compared to the 2022 Estimates. The Ministry of Health will utilize these resources to improve the quality of services across the various programmes under its remit including immunization, non-communicable disease prevention and treatment, and district health access,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew when he presented the 2023 National Budget on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.



During the upcoming year, priority will be given to the recruitment of highly qualified medical personnel including specialists trained in neurology, pulmonology and internal medicine.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew noted also that resources will also be provided to ensure that essential items, tools and equipment are available and operational for the benefit of persons in need of medical care.



The Prime Minister added, “A proposal of $20.6 million is presented to facilitate Capital Expenditure by the Ministry for the coming year. These funds will support investment in essential infrastructural and equipment upgrades, most vital being the construction of the new hospital; the purchase of critical equipment; and the advancement of the Health Sector Improvement, Institutional Enhancement Projects.”



Importantly also, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said steps will be taken to develop a practical framework to enable the operationalization of a National Health Insurance Scheme which will be supported by an extensive consultative process with the people.