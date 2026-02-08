Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organisation (WHO)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirms its principled support for the meaningful participation of Taiwan in the work and meetings of the World Health Organisation (WHO), including the 158th Session of the WHO Executive Board.

As a Federation, we firmly believe that global health challenges transcend borders and politics. Issues such as communicable and non-communicable diseases, pandemic preparedness, mental health, maternal and child nutrition, and universal health coverage require inclusive cooperation and the collective engagement of all capable partners. The exclusion of any responsible and technologically advanced health system from international health discussions undermines the effectiveness of the global public health architecture.

Taiwan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to advancing public health, strengthening healthcare delivery systems, promoting innovation in digital health, and contributing expertise and resources to international humanitarian and medical initiatives. Its experience in disease prevention, universal health coverage, and health technology innovation represents valuable knowledge that can benefit the wider international community.

St Kitts and Nevis therefore supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the WHO and related mechanisms in a practical and constructive manner that allows for the sharing of expertise, data, and best practices. Such participation is not only consistent with the universal right to health but also aligns with the shared global objective of ensuring health security and well-being for all peoples.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reiterates its longstanding position that international cooperation in health must remain inclusive, people-centered, and guided by the common good. At a time when the world continues to confront complex and evolving health threats, unity and collaboration remain indispensable.

St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to work with all partners in the international community to advance a resilient, equitable, and effective global health system in which no capable contributor is left unheard.