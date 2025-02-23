Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Officially Launches Training Programme to Build Cybersecurity Workforce and Digital Resilience

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 10, 2025 (PMO)– The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken another step in its digital development with the official launch of the Cyber Nations Program 2025, a cutting-edge cybersecurity training initiative designed to equip citizens with critical digital security skills.

The initiative was unveiled during a launch ceremony today, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, attended by members of Cabinet, senior government officials, representatives from the ICT sector, education stakeholders, national security personnel, and prospective participants eager to seize this opportunity.

The training programme, which is a collaborative initiative between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and leading cybersecurity training provider Protexxa out of Canada, is aimed at empowering the nation’s workforce by equipping participants with internationally recognized certifications and work-integrated learning opportunities in the rapidly expanding field of cybersecurity.

Giving brief remarks at the launch, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education et al., described the initiative as a major milestone for the Federation, reflecting on the government’s ongoing commitment to preparing its people for the jobs of the future. He noted, “Our vision for this program is to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By equipping our young people with the tools to innovate, we are investing in the future of our nation and the global economy.” He also extended gratitude to Protexxa, particularly its leadership, and the Government of Canada for their support in developing this initiative.

Prime Minister Drew hailed the programme as a strategic move in advancing the country’s Sustainable Island State Agenda. He emphasized that the program not only provides a gateway to well-paying careers but is also a national priority for cybersecurity resilience and economic transformation.

“We are building a nation that is not only technologically advanced but also resilient. We must equip our citizens with the skills necessary to engage meaningfully in the digital economy, not just as consumers but as professionals, entrepreneurs, and problem-solvers in the global marketplace,” said Dr. Drew.

He noted that the transition to e-Government requires robust digital protections and that alongside training professionals in cybersecurity, the initiative will engage 25,000 citizens in improving their digital literacy and security awareness to ensure that the entire nation is ready for the digital transformation. “This is not just about jobs. This is about ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis is a leader in cybersecurity preparedness, making us attractive to investors and securing our digital infrastructure as we move towards full e-Governance,” he added.

Rick Huijbregts, Program Director from Protexxa was on hand to provide an overview of the program. He explained that the initiative includes a six-month intensive online training program, leading to internationally recognized credentials, including the CompTIA Security+ Certification, and a 12-month paid placement program, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience with industry partners. He went on to highlight the global demand for cybersecurity professionals and stressed the opportunities available for St. Kitts and Nevis, stating, “Globally, over 3 million cybersecurity jobs remain unfilled, and St. Kitts and Nevis has an incredible opportunity to establish itself as a leader in shaping this workforce. This program ensures that our citizens have access to well-paying, future-proof careers in cybersecurity.”

Following the launch, prospective participants were able to sign up for the program immediately, demonstrating strong national interest in cybersecurity training.

Citizens eager to join the program can access the official sign-up portal via SKNIS and Elevate or attend the follow-up in-person information session on Tuesday, February 25, at 4:30 PM at CUNA.