Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Introduces Tougher Fines and Penalties to Deter Careless and Reckless Driving Practices

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 30, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has introduced stronger fines and penalties for motorists who violate the country’s traffic laws, as part of its broader approach to crack down on dangerous driving practices and creating safer roads for drivers and pedestrians alike.

The stricter penalties came into effect with the passing of the Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2025, during the January 30, 2025, sitting of the National Assembly. The Bill was moved by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

The legislative amendments saw increases in the maximum penalties for reckless driving, persons driving at speeds deemed dangerous to the public, and persons found driving under the influence of drink or drug. Prime Minister Drew said the underlying purpose of these amendments is to save lives.

“Most of these accidents can be prevented if people just follow the basic traffic rules,” said Prime Minister Drew. “And so if we are having a problem with people following the traffic rules then we will come to this Parliament and pass the necessary laws to make sure that people follow the necessary rules because losing thirteen (13) lives, Madame Speaker, is something that should never happen again.”

The federation recorded a total of thirteen (13) road fatalities for 2024. This includes the tragic accident on December 11, 2024, that claimed five lives.

The amendments to the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act include an increase in fines for reckless and dangerous driving from $4,000 to $6,000-$8,000, with repeat offenders facing a fine of up to $20,000. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any substance that alters your judgment now carries a fine of up to $10,000 in the first instance and a fine of up to $20,000 for repeat offences, with longer imprisonment terms. In addition, causing death by dangerous driving now carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, while causing death by careless driving carries a penalty of imprisonment up to six years.

The government will also implement and utilise technology in its pursuit of creating safer roads for all. In this regard, Prime Minister Drew said cameras at the various traffic lights will now facilitate the introduction of an automated ticketing system in the federation.

“This is how serious we are, Madame Speaker,” Dr. Drew said, underscoring his government’s commitment to saving lives from reckless and careless driving.

Moreover, a new public reporting system will allow citizens to submit dashcam or video footage of instances of reckless driving. Video evidence can be submitted anonymously, and if that evidence leads to conviction the individual may be eligible to receive a monetary reward of up to $5,000.

In support of the anonymous reporting system, the government announced that effective today, with the passage of the legislation, duty-free concessions on the importation of dashboard cameras for vehicles.

Prime Minister Drew urged citizens, residents and visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis to “drive responsibly and to stay vigilant in making our roads safer for all.”