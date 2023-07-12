The Ministry of Environment, Climate Action et al over the course of the next two days will host a Barrier Analysis and Enabling Framework (BAEF) Workshop from July 12-13, 2023 at the St Kitts Marriott Resort.





Participants at the workshop



This is a component of the Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) Phase IV Project for St. Kitts and Nevis.

The TNA is categorized as a national activity that helps countries to identify and analyze key technologies that can allow citizens to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the destructive impacts of climate change. The TNA prioritization of technologies focuses mainly on water, energy, transport and agriculture which were determined through a stakeholder consultative process.

The Ministry recognizes that identifying the technologies is one of the first steps that will help to advance national efforts to support the implementation of the Paris Agreement, an international agreement on climate change. The next phase includes identifying and analyzing any barriers that could hinder St Kitts and Nevis from transferring and/or spreading out these technologies.

Barrier analysis focuses on analyzing market conditions for each selected technology and identifying barriers to enhanced deployment.

In this regard, the workshop is intended to provide some insight, training and exposure.

The 2-day workshop is organized by UNEP-Climate Change Center in Denmark, and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment of St. Kitts and Nevis, and delivered in collaboration with the University of the West Indies, Jamaica.

The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility.