Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsGovernment of St. Kitts and Nevis Gains Critical Insights and Perspectives as...

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Gains Critical Insights and Perspectives as It Continues the Process of Shaping the 2025 National Budget

General News

Published on

By Admin
Government of St. Kitts and Nevis convened the Budget 2025 National Forum
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 30, 2024 (SKNIS) – In a strategic move towards promoting inclusivity in national development, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis convened the Budget 2025 National Forum at the St. Kitts Marriott Ballroom today, October 30, 2024, where public, private sector, and civil society representatives were given the opportunity to share their views, insights and suggestions for consideration in shaping the 2025 National Budget.

The unique gathering of stakeholders brought to the fore invaluable insights and perspectives that will be critical as the government moves towards creating a sustainable island state, premised on innovation, inclusivity and energy transition.

Versilie Francis, Director of Fiscal Affairs and Policy Unit of the Ministry of Finance, commented on the significance of Wednesday’s forum, noting that the input gathered will go a long way in developing strategies for growth, improving efficiency in the public sector and generating long-term socio-economic progress.

Versilie Francis, Director of Fiscal Affairs and Policy Unit of the Ministry of Finance

“This year’s theme ‘Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability: Our Path Forward’ speaks to the transformative vision that we must embrace as we strive to strengthen the foundation of our economy and shape the future for the wellbeing of our people here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Director Francis.

In delivering the keynote address, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, said that the government is committed to fostering greater public-private sector collaboration as it works towards building a more sustainable and prosperous future for all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are here as stakeholders demonstrating our commitment to the advancement of our Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. This exercise ensures that all perspectives are documented and all voices are heard as a means of ensuring that the interests and passions of our people, young and old, are reflected in the government’s plans for the 2025 fiscal year,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Out of the national forum, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said the government intends to present a clear path forward for St. Kitts and Nevis marked by innovation, inclusivity and sustainability as the nation progresses towards a sustainable island state.

“As we embark on this journey we must create a foundation that fuels the achievements of such a vision. Innovation is at the heart of a country’s growth potential which allows for new ideas, solutions and technologies that can unlock opportunities and address the evolving challenges that we face,” the prime minister said, while noting that St. Kitts and Nevis must navigate these challenges with resilience and foresight.

Throughout the morning’s proceedings, presentations were made by representatives from the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). During the afternoon session, the Ministry of Finance and other fields including tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure engaged in critical discussions with members of the public and private sectors, Civil society and other key stakeholders.

The floor was also opened for civil-minded members of the public to also put forward their suggestions and ideas for the overall development of the Federation.

Latest articles

General News

Victory for Beach Allen in Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition

It was a victorious win for the Beach Allen Primary School on October 24, when they captured the top position in the Rotary Club of Liamuiga Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.
General News

Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States Signs MOU with Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF)

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the United States is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States acting on behalf of the Federal government, with the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a New York-based organization dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and artistic identity of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

National Assembly Meets for a Special Sitting to Present Awards to 25 Most Remarkable Teens on Wednesday, November 06

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS FOR A SPECIAL SITTING TO PRESENT AWARDS TO 25 MOST REMARKABLE TEENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 06
General News

Omnibus Fare Adjustments

The Board’s assessment considered multiple factors, including the rise in inflation since the last fare adjustment over 16 years ago, in June 2008, the steadily increasing cost of operating omnibuses, the concessions available to omnibus operators, and the financial impact on the commuters, particularly the minimum wage earner.

More like this

General News

Victory for Beach Allen in Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition

It was a victorious win for the Beach Allen Primary School on October 24, when they captured the top position in the Rotary Club of Liamuiga Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.
General News

Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States Signs MOU with Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF)

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the United States is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States acting on behalf of the Federal government, with the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a New York-based organization dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and artistic identity of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

National Assembly Meets for a Special Sitting to Present Awards to 25 Most Remarkable Teens on Wednesday, November 06

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS FOR A SPECIAL SITTING TO PRESENT AWARDS TO 25 MOST REMARKABLE TEENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 06