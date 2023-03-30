The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew used Thursday’s (March 30) press conference with his fellow Cabinet Ministers to assure the citizens and residents of the Federation of the Government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all.



“Your government along with the security forces, meaning the police, military, customs and others, are working assiduously to bring what we consider to be real calm to you the citizens, as we strive to eradicate this scourge from our society. You deserve nothing less and today we commit that your government will endeavor to work with others to achieve this,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who serves as the Federal Minister responsible for National Security.



According to the Prime Minister, inquiries have shown that the recent spate of gun-related crimes in the Federation is linked to gang violence.



As such, the National Security Minister stated that an all-of-society approach is needed to address this problem.



“Eradicating this cancer demands the collective approach involving the Government, the security forces, and of course you the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Drew.



He added, “I would like to assure you that the security forces would be unrelenting in their combined efforts to ensure that our streets remain safe and that the law-abiding citizens and residents of the Federation enjoy their well-deserved peace and tranquility.”



Moreover, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister said the recent surge in gun-related activities in the region was a major area of focus during the recently held Regional Security Systems (RSS) Council of Ministers meeting in Grenada.



“One of the major realizations that is common throughout most of the member states is an upsurge in gun trafficking and gun-related activities in the region, especially post-COVID-19. The heads of the region’s security forces also met in advance of the ministerial meeting to deliberate on the matter which will be a major priority in their crime-fighting efforts,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew reported.



The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew gave the assurance that his administration will “continue to provide the security forces with the required resources to give them the full support as they fulfill their duties.”