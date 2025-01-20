Got NEWS? Email Us
Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Launches Budget Boost Wallet Programme and Dedicated Website

General News

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis (January 11, 2025): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly announces the official launch of the Budget Boost Wallet (BBW) Programme and its dedicated website, https://budgetboostwallet.jad.cash (https://budgetboostwallet.jad.cash/) , as part of its ongoing commitment to providing economic relief and empowerment for citizens and residents. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to ease financial burdens, especially for the most vulnerable households, and to ensure no one is left behind.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Terrance M Drew, emphasised the transformative impact of this programme.

“This is not just a programme of financial assistance; it is a statement of our government’s firm commitment to prioritising the well-being of our citizens and ensuring more money in your pocket to help meet daily needs and reduce financial stress, in the midst of the negative effects of ongoing global inflation. The Budget Boost Wallet is a tangible reflection of our St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s dedication to economic relief and empowerment for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

The BBW Programme provides EC$1,500 in direct financial assistance over six months (January to June 2025) to eligible individuals earning EC$5,000 or less per month. The funds, credited monthly to a digital wallet via the JAD Platform, can be used exclusively for essential expenses, such as:


* Groceries and Household Goods, excluding alcohol, tobacco, and cosmetics.
* Utility Payments to service providers like SKELEC, NEVLEC and the Water Services Department.

* Mortgage Payments to the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and Nevis Housing & Land Development Corporation (NHLDC).

The newly launched website, https://budgetboostwallet.jad.cash (https://budgetboostwallet.jad.cash/) , offers a seamless and intuitive registration process for individuals and businesses. Key features include:


* Individuals who previously participated in Government assistance programmes using JAD Cash Wallets, e.g., Back-to-School Initiative or School Uniform Assistance Programme, will have their Budget Boost Wallets automatically activated and notified via email.
* Those new to JAD Cash can easily register through the website in just a few steps.
* The website provides detailed information on eligibility, how to use the funds, and answers to common queries.

To qualify for the BBW Programme, applicants must:
* Be residing in Saint Kitts and Nevis.


* Have total gross earnings of EC$5,000 or less per month.
* Possess a valid Social Security ID.


* Have made at least one Social Security contribution week since January 2024 or be unemployed, excluding students (except students receiving stipends, such as teachers-in-training or nursing students).

Initial payments will begin before the end of January 2025. Citizens and residents are encouraged to visit the BBW website at https://budgetboostwallet.jad.cash (https://budgetboostwallet.jad.cash/) to learn more about the programme and confirm their eligibility. For additional assistance, contact the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs at 467-1370 / 662-5993.

