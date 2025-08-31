Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsGovernment Of Saint Kitts And Nevis Appoints Carlton Pogson As Financial Secretary...

Government Of Saint Kitts And Nevis Appoints Carlton Pogson As Financial Secretary (AG)

General News

Published on

By Admin
Carlton Pogson
spot_img

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, August 25, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlton Pogson as Acting Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Pogson is a distinguished banking and finance professional with over 20 years of experience spanning corporate banking, strategic planning, and organisational development. He brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having successfully led high-impact initiatives across the public and private sectors.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Pogson served as Senior Manager and Team Lead at Republic Bank (EC) Limited, where he oversaw the bank’s Commercial, and Corporate Banking operations in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

During his banking career he held senior leadership positions at the Bank of Nova Scotia in both Saint. Kitts and Dominica, and at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis. Some of his many accomplishments include restructuring multimillion-dollar debt portfolios, enhancing compliance frameworks, and driving strategic transformation. In addition to his banking career, Mr. Pogson served for several years as Chairman of Caribbean Wesleyan College Board of Governors (based in Jamaica). He has been involved with a few charitable organisations and also plays a pivotal role in the church (Wesleyan Holiness Church).   

Mr. Pogson holds a BA in Accounting with a minor in Economics, a MBA and a MA in Ministry concentration in Christian Theology, reflecting his commitment to academic excellence and lifelong learning. He is widely respected for his results-driven approach, strategic insight, and dedication to professionalism, customer service and capacity building.

As Financial Secretary(Ag), Mr. Pogson will lead fiscal policy development, budgetary planning, and financial governance, ensuring the continued stability and growth of the national economy.

The government extends its congratulations to Mr. Pogson and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the financial and economic priorities of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Latest articles

General News

PM Drew Highlights Importance of Minimum Wage Increase

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Terrance Drew has highlighted the role of the recent minimum wage increase in improving the lives of workers linked to three areas namely immediate ‘money in pockets’ benefit, improved financial standing and retirement security.
General News

Nevis Tourism Authority Appoints New CEO, Andia Ravariere

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andia Ravariere as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Ravariere brings more than a decade of experience in sustainable tourism development and destination marketing across the Caribbean, making her uniquely positioned to lead Nevis into its next chapter of growth.
General News

St. Kitts Tourism Authority Attends ASTA Caribbean Showcase

With over 300 travel professionals in attendance, St. Kitts continues to amplify its presence in the global travel community at the fourth annual American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Caribbean Showcase, held in Jamaica from 23-27 August 2025.
Uncategorized

Prime Minister Drew Stands with Oprah, Serena Williams, Aaron Pierre, and Other World Leaders as 2025 MIPAD Honoree

Prime Minister Drew has been honored alongside luminaries such as media mogul Oprah Winfrey, tennis legend Serena Williams, and acclaimed actor and humanitarian Aaron Pierre, to name just a few.

More like this

General News

PM Drew Highlights Importance of Minimum Wage Increase

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Terrance Drew has highlighted the role of the recent minimum wage increase in improving the lives of workers linked to three areas namely immediate ‘money in pockets’ benefit, improved financial standing and retirement security.
General News

Nevis Tourism Authority Appoints New CEO, Andia Ravariere

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andia Ravariere as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Ravariere brings more than a decade of experience in sustainable tourism development and destination marketing across the Caribbean, making her uniquely positioned to lead Nevis into its next chapter of growth.
General News

St. Kitts Tourism Authority Attends ASTA Caribbean Showcase

With over 300 travel professionals in attendance, St. Kitts continues to amplify its presence in the global travel community at the fourth annual American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Caribbean Showcase, held in Jamaica from 23-27 August 2025.