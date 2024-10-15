Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Announces the Budget 2025 National Forum

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – October 13, 2024: The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is excited to invite the public, private sector, and civil society to the Budget 2025 National Forum, scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom. This pivotal event is set to engage stakeholders in meaningful discussions that will shape the national economic strategy for the coming year.

Under the theme “Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability: Our Path Forward,” the forum will highlight the nation’s unwavering commitment to creating resilient, progressive, and inclusive economic strategies. As the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to navigate an evolving global landscape, it recognizes the critical role of innovation and sustainability in securing long-term growth.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, along with other government ministers and renowned experts from the fields of finance, tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure, will deliver presentations and facilitate discussions. Key discussion areas include:

* Economic Growth Strategies

* Addressing National Priorities

* Public Sector Investments

* Fiscal Responsibility & Transparency

* Opportunities for Public Participation

This forum will provide a rare opportunity for stakeholders to share their views and help shape the 2025 national budget. As a country, Saint Kitts and Nevis remains committed to fostering public-private collaboration, promoting transparency, and encouraging inclusive growth. The insights and contributions will be invaluable as the Government works together to forge a prosperous future for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

All stakeholders, including business leaders, community representatives, and the general public, are encouraged to attend and contribute to this vital discussion.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains dedicated to creating a resilient and inclusive economy through sound economic policies and sustainable growth strategies. By fostering innovation and ensuring transparency, the Government aims to enhance the quality of life for all citizens and secure the country’s future prosperity.