Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Announces the Budget 2025 National Forum

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – October 13, 2024: The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is excited to invite the public, private sector, and civil society to the Budget 2025 National Forum, scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom. This pivotal event is set to engage stakeholders in meaningful discussions that will shape the national economic strategy for the coming year.

Under the theme “Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability: Our Path Forward,” the forum will highlight the nation’s unwavering commitment to creating resilient, progressive, and inclusive economic strategies. As the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to navigate an evolving global landscape, it recognizes the critical role of innovation and sustainability in securing long-term growth.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, along with other government ministers and renowned experts from the fields of finance, tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure, will deliver presentations and facilitate discussions. Key discussion areas include:
* Economic Growth Strategies
* Addressing National Priorities
* Public Sector Investments
* Fiscal Responsibility & Transparency
* Opportunities for Public Participation

This forum will provide a rare opportunity for stakeholders to share their views and help shape the 2025 national budget. As a country, Saint Kitts and Nevis remains committed to fostering public-private collaboration, promoting transparency, and encouraging inclusive growth. The insights and contributions will be invaluable as the Government works together to forge a prosperous future for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

All stakeholders, including business leaders, community representatives, and the general public, are encouraged to attend and contribute to this vital discussion.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains dedicated to creating a resilient and inclusive economy through sound economic policies and sustainable growth strategies. By fostering innovation and ensuring transparency, the Government aims to enhance the quality of life for all citizens and secure the country’s future prosperity.

General News

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Calls for an Urgent Need to Scale Up the Federation’s Response to the Threats of NCDs

With Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and their complications still regarded as significant contributors to deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is challenging health practitioners, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector to work collaboratively in an effort to accelerate interventions to combat the NCD challenge.
General News

Prime Minister Drew to Deliver National Address on the Evolution of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme

Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr Terrance M Drew, will deliver a national address on Thursday, October 17, 2024, focusing on two critical pillars of the nation's future: the evolution of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and the Sustainable Island State Agenda.
General News

Dr Steve D Whittaker to Deliver Keynote Address at Saint Kitts and Nevis’ First-Ever National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce that Dr Steve D Whittaker, a globally renowned expert in environmental health and air quality, will deliver the keynote address at the highly anticipated National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality: Understanding the Challenges and Finding Solutions, taking place on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.
Social Commentary

Mental Health Spotlight: How is Work, and Life?

In today’s fast-paced world, many of us face challenges that weigh heavily on our mental well-being. Whether it is personal difficulties or professional stress, mental health experts continually emphasize the importance of seeking help when needed, as it can be a transformative resource.

