Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsGovernment of Saint Kitts and Nevis Announces Christmas Duty-Free Allowances

Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Announces Christmas Duty-Free Allowances

General NewsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Basseterre, Saint Kitts (October 9, 2024) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce the approval of special duty-free concessions for non-commercial importers and travellers, effective from November 15th, 2024 to January 31st, 2025. The decision, recently approved by the Federal Cabinet led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, aims to ease the financial burden on citizens and residents as they prepare for the Christmas and Carnival seasons.

The approved duty-free allowances include:
* Gift packages of foodstuff: The first 400 lbs will be free of duties and taxes.
* Non-commercial imports: A duty-free allowance of EC$675.00 (US$250.00) off the CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) value.

This initiative underscores the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s commitment to providing tangible support to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, especially during a period that is traditionally marked by increased spending.

Prime Minister Drew expressed his satisfaction with this decision, stating, “The Christmas and Carnival seasons are a time of celebration and togetherness. These duty-free concessions are part of our Administration’s ongoing effort to ensure that families and businesses alike can enjoy the festivities without undue financial strain.”

The Government encourages all non-commercial importers and travellers to take advantage of these duty-free allowances, which will apply to goods landed within the Federation during the specified period.

For further information, please contact the Customs and Excise Department (https://skncustoms.com/)

Latest articles

General News

Ministry of Health in St. Kitts Moving Closer to Offering MRI and CT Scan Services at the JNF General Hospital

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is pleased with the progress being made on the construction of the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility on the compound of the Joseph N. France General.
General News

Saint Kitts and Nevis Stands with its Citizens and Nationals Affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister The Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, extends heartfelt concern to all our citizens, nationals, and residents in Florida and surrounding regions who have been affected by the destructive forces of Hurricane Milton.
General News

Citizen Security Secretariat Incorporates a Global Standard for Individual Safety and Well-being

The creation of a Citizen Security Secretariat in St. Kitts and Nevis emphasises a comprehensive approach to the safety and well-being of citizens, aligning with international best practices.
Crime

Two Charged for Gun & Drug Possession on Nevis

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) continues to make steady, positive strides in the public’s interest and the maintenance of safety and security in the Federation. On October 4th, 2024, a combined total of six (6) charges were laid against Shavere Hanley of Hamilton, and Kylah Wallace of Bath Village, both of Nevis. The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant on October 2nd, 2024, at Mr Hanley’s residence. The search was jointly conducted by the RSCNPF and the St. Kitts - Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF). 

More like this

General News

Ministry of Health in St. Kitts Moving Closer to Offering MRI and CT Scan Services at the JNF General Hospital

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is pleased with the progress being made on the construction of the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility on the compound of the Joseph N. France General.
General News

Saint Kitts and Nevis Stands with its Citizens and Nationals Affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister The Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, extends heartfelt concern to all our citizens, nationals, and residents in Florida and surrounding regions who have been affected by the destructive forces of Hurricane Milton.
General News

Citizen Security Secretariat Incorporates a Global Standard for Individual Safety and Well-being

The creation of a Citizen Security Secretariat in St. Kitts and Nevis emphasises a comprehensive approach to the safety and well-being of citizens, aligning with international best practices.