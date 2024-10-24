Government Launches Sustainable Road Safety Project, Aiming for Zero Road Fatalities by 2030

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 24, 2024 (SKNIS): In a bold move to enhance road safety and reduce traffic fatalities, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis has launched the Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP). This initiative, which intends to leverage AI and modern road safety technologies, comes in response to the increasing number of vehicles on the road, reckless driving incidents, and traffic accidents, some of which have been fatal.

The SRSP will be guided by a comprehensive policy plan that addresses road safety through data analysis, public consultation, and sustainable measures. The project’s mission is clear – to achieve zero traffic fatalities by 2030. The vision is to foster a nation where road safety is paramount, traffic laws are respected, and infrastructure supports safe travel for all.

The Interministerial Project Steering Committee, chaired by the Honourable Attorney General Garth Wilkin, held its inaugural meeting on October 23, 2024. The committee includes key stakeholders such as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, a Traffic Lights Expert from the Public Works Department, and the Chair of the Traffic Safety and Public Driver Board.

During the meeting, the committee outlined the project’s immediate plans, which include analysing comprehensive traffic data, addressing urgent road safety concerns, and scheduling public consultations. The project will be rolled out in two phases, with the first phase focusing on St. Kitts and the second on Nevis.

Chair of the SRSP Interministerial Steering Committee, AG Wilkin speaking after their inaugural meeting, said that “public consultation is a cornerstone of the Sustainable Road Safety Project. The Government is inviting citizens to share their road safety concerns and recommendations via email at roadsafety@gov.kn (mailto:roadsafety@gov.kn) . This collaborative approach ensures that the voices of the community are heard and integrated into the policy-making process.”

“As the project progresses, the Government encourages all citizens to participate actively and share their insights. Together, we can achieve the goal of zero traffic fatalities by 2030 and ensure safer roads for all,” added AG Wilkin.

The project focuses on four Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely 3,9,11, and 17 – highlighting the critical role of sustainable and inclusive development in improving road safety.

The Sustainable Road Safety Project is a significant step towards making the roads of St. Kitts and Nevis safer for everyone.

For more information or to share your road safety concerns and recommendations, please email roadsafety@gov.kn (mailto:roadsafety@gov.kn)./)