Government Hands Over Land Titles To La Guerite Residents – A Historic Step Towards Empowerment And Sustainable Development

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, October 16, 2025 (SKNIS) – October 16, 2025, marked a proud and emotional milestone for residents of La Guerite, as the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis officially handed over land titles and ownership rights to individuals and families who have occupied the area for generations.

The handing-over ceremony, hosted by the Ministry of Sustainable Development, forms part of the Government’s ongoing Squatter’s Regularisation Project, L.A.N.D. (Land Allocation, Normalisation and Distribution) Initiative, and broader Land Regularisation Programme. These initiatives aim to promote equitable access to land ownership, community empowerment, and secure tenure in alignment with Pillar 5 of the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA): Sustainable Settlements.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, the Honourable Konris Maynard, Member of Parliament for St. Christopher Three, which includes La Guerite, celebrated the moment as one of justice, fulfillment, and empowerment for the people.

“For generations, the people of La Guerite have lived, loved, raised families, and built their lives on this land. Yet for too long, true legal ownership seemed just beyond grasp. Today, that changes,” Minister Maynard declared.

“You now stand not just as residents, but as landowners, rightful heirs to what you and your families have built for generations,” the minister added. “You now hold the key, your certificate of title, proof that this land, your land, is officially yours.”

Minister Maynard underscored that the initiative was made possible by the dedication and promise-keeping of the Labour Party Administration, led by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who had committed to transferring the lands at no cost to residents.

“Your caring Labour Party Administration took care of all your legal fees and completed all the registrations at the land registry on your behalf,” he said. “The only thing now remaining is for you to go, like everybody else who owns land, down to the Inland Revenue Department, pay your stamp duty, and you will have the original [title] for now and forever.”

Minister Maynard assured the residents of La Guerite that the government is committed to further supporting the continued development of the community by funding the construction of roads linking the community to Buckley’s and Shadwell in the near future.

“This is not just about land,” Minister Maynard emphasised. “This is about empowerment, equity, and social justice.”

The La Guerite handover marks one in a series of similar exercises planned across Saint Kitts, with additional ceremonies scheduled for Amsterdam, St. Paul’s later today and Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s on Friday, October 17.