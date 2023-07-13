As part of its holistic approach to maintaining the safety and security of citizens and residents, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is placing greater emphasis on enhancing human resources within the various security agencies.



Speaking at his monthly press conference with Cabinet Ministers today, Thursday, July 13, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew stated that this includes the provision of training opportunities for law enforcement officers and continuing the recruitment drive.



“On July 17th, we will resume police training where we would have at least thirty (30) new recruits who will begin intense and focused training in the general duties of a police officer— self-defence, evidence and procedure, weapons training, among other key areas, and of course, we are upgrading the curricula to make sure that it responds to our national security needs,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.



“There is need for the security forces to continue to focus on the established pillars of policing, which include fostering a community and police relationship, intelligence-led policing and predictive policing. To do this, manpower is necessary,” the prime minister added.



In addition to recruitment, the Ministry of National Security remains focused on improved collaborations with local, regional and international security agencies such as the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), the Regional Security System (RSS) and the US-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).



Moreover, the Ministry of National Security has enlisted the assistance of a highly trained national security specialist out of the United States of America in the person of Dr. Edwin Witt Powell.



“Dr. Powell is here as a special advisor to the national security, and he has been working tremendously hard with our security forces and together has been putting a number of initiatives in place to ensure that we continue to secure our nation,” Dr. Drew said.



With respect to border security, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the Government has now secured a new patrol vessel for use by the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard Unit.



The prime minister added, “We are also going to receive onshore radars in short order where we can detect any vessel that is coming into our waters here in St. Kitts and Nevis and that will help tremendously with the transshipment of drugs and guns across our region that are reaching St. Kitts and Nevis.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew assured that his administration “will do all we have to do to make sure that security here in St. Kitts and Nevis is dealt with by methods that are sustainable and can of course withstand whatever challenges we might have.”