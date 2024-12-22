Government Committed to Enhancing Protection and Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 17, 2024 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis will increase its protection of persons with disabilities while strengthening empowerment opportunities with the review of the 2017 disabilities policy and drafting of a Disabilities Bill.

Senator, the Honorable Isalean Phillip, shared that the exercise was currently underway, while giving an update on her ministries during the first day of debate on the 2025 Budget on December 17, 2024.

Photo: Senator, the Honourable Isalean Phillip

“We are moving steadily along with alacrity on consultations in order to finalise the draft of our National Disability Policy,” Senator Phillip stated. “That work has certainly started and is near completion. I anticipate that we will come back to this Honourable House in 2025 to table those documents (the policy and Bill).”

For many years, individuals with disabilities and their supporters have advocated for meaningful changes to improve the quality of life and conditions for those living with disabilities, who are often marginalised in society.

Upon assuming office in August 2022, the Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, established the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities to provide focused attention to issues affecting the disabled community. Since then, the ministry has enhanced public awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, implemented new policies to promote accessibility for all, and ensured that people with disabilities, or those impacted by them, have a stronger presence in public consultations and forums.

As the minister of state responsible for the ministry, Honourable Phillip expressed pleasure that she is a part of the policy-making group leading this critical push for change.