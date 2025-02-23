Got NEWS? Email Us
Geothermal Energy: A National Imperative – Prime Minister Drew Emphasizes Unified Commitment to Sustainable Development

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 19, 2025 (PMO)– In a recent radio interview, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew highlighted the importance of the collaborative efforts between the Federal government and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

This joint venture, as stated by the Prime Minister, emphasizes that the geothermal project is a testament to what can be achieved when both islands work cohesively towards a common goal. The project aims to harness the substantial geothermal resources of Nevis, with plans to construct a power plant capable of generating approximately 50-60 megawatts of electricity. This capacity will not only satisfy the energy demands of both St. Kitts and Nevis but also position the Federation as a potential exporter of renewable energy.

The collaboration has successfully secured funding from international partners, including the Caribbean Development Bank and the Saudi Fund for Development. Drilling operations are slated to commence later this year, with the subsequent phase focusing on the establishment of the power plant and the installation of a submarine electrical transmission cable to connect both islands.

Prime Minister Drew expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved, particularly Premier Mark Brantley and the NIA, for their unwavering dedication to this transformative project. He stated, “This endeavor exemplifies the strength of unity and shared vision. Together, we are paving the way for a sustainable and prosperous future for all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The successful realization of this geothermal project is poised to significantly reduce electricity costs, attract foreign investment, and establish St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in renewable energy within the Caribbean region.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader approach to transforming St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state, focusing on energy independence, economic diversification, and environmental stewardship. By investing in renewable energy sources, the Federation aims to reduce its carbon footprint, enhance energy security, and create new economic opportunities for its citizens.

During the interview, Prime Minister Drew acknowledged the challenges faced in previous geothermal endeavors and has taken proactive measures to ensure the success of the current project. This includes engaging reputable international partners, implementing robust project management practices, and fostering transparent communication with all stakeholders.

As the project progresses, the government remains committed to providing regular updates to the public, ensuring that citizens are informed and engaged in this transformative journey toward sustainable energy independence.

