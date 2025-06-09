Four-Way Race Emerging for Central Basseterre in 2027 General Elections

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Thursday 5th June 2025)-The race for Constituency Two-St. Christopher Two (Central Basseterre)-is shaping up to be a four-way contest ahead of the next general election, constitutionally due in 2027.

Candidates from the People’s Action Movement (PAM), People’s Labour Party (PLP), an independent contender, and the incumbent St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) are expected to vie for the seat currently held by Parliamentary Representative Minister Marsha Henderson.

At the PAM Convention held on Sunday 1st June 2025, the party officially introduced engineer Nubian Greaux as its candidate for Constituency Two while lawyer Azard Gumbs was also officially announced as the candidate for St. Christopher Four.

Meanwhile, the People’s Labour Party, led by former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, has yet to officially name its candidate for Central Basseterre. However, community leader Dameon Lawrence has been a visible figure at PLP events and has been active in the constituency, fueling speculation of his candidacy.

Further on the topic of Central Basseterre candidacy, former PAM Chairman Sewlyn “Rusty” Liburd has announced his intention to contest the seat as an independent candidate.

In a 53-second Facebook video posted on Thursday, June 5, Liburd declared: “My beloved people of Central Basseterre, my dear constituents, friends and fellow citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. It fills my heart with immense pride and an even greater sense of purpose to stand before you today, albeit virtually from Taiwan, to announce my candidacy as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2027 general elections or earlier. In short, I will be running in constituency number two.”

The video ends with the message: “More Coming Shortly.”

Liburd served as PAM Chairman from 2012 to 2013. He is presently pursuing academic studies abroad.

Speaking at a PAM press conference on Monday 2nd June, Political Leader Natasha Shanny Grey-Brookes outlined the party’s candidate selection process.

“Over the years, the party has carried out a transparent, fair and rigorous selection process, as we believe it is paramount to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that we present the most qualified and dedicated individuals to serve our nation,” Grey-Brookes said.

“Our party has always been committed to identifying candidates who not only embody the core values and vision of our party but who also possess the integrity, the experience and dedication to effectively represent the interests of all citizens and residents in the respective constituencies,” she added.

Referring to Article 12 of the party’s constitution, the PAM Leader explained that “candidates to stand in the general election shall be in good standing with the party.”

She stated:“I can say that the man on my left and the man on my right are both in good standing with the party.”

Grey-Brookes further explained the internal process, stating, “Each relevant constituency group shall recommend persons if they so desire for consideration. The Political Leader can also recommend persons and individuals can also recommend persons to the Political Leader. The national executive can also recommend persons and individuals can apply if they so desire.”

She continued, “Final selection of the candidates shall be done by a committee comprised of the political leader, who is the chair, and who also has the casting vote, two members of the national executive, and three members of the relevant constituency group.”

“I can say that in both cases, the process was followed according to the law of the Constitution,” she noted. “Ordinarily, once the selection process is complete, the party will then announce either individually or collectively. Over the years, this process was followed to select candidates for previous general elections. I also came through that process in my bid for candidacy in constituency number one.”

Grey-Brookes confirmed that Greaux and Gumbs were the only applicants in their respective constituencies.

“Although the applicants were the lone applicants in each case, they were thoroughly vetted and interviewed and an assessment was carried out to make sure that the individuals aligned with party principles and that they had a clear understanding of some of the issues that face the constituencies,” she said.

“At the interview stage, they were given the opportunity to articulate their vision and highlight what motivated them to seek public office,” she explained. “And so, as the political leader of the People’s Action Movement, it is with immense pride and with the full confidence of our party’s executive and membership, that I stand before you today to introduce again two exceptional individuals who will carry the banner of hope and progress in the upcoming general elections.”

“These are not just names. They are symbols of the caliber of leadership our party brings to the table,” Grey-Brookes declared.

PAM announces Nubian Greaux (right) as its candidate for Constituency Two while Azard Gumbs (left) was also officially announced as the candidate for St. Christopher Four.

At the PAM Convention held on Sunday 1st June 2025, the party officially introduced Nubian Greaux (right) as its candidate for Constituency Two while Azard Gumbs (left) was also officially announced as the candidate for St. Christopher Four. Both are seen posing for a photo together following the PAM press conference held on Monday 2nd June 2025 at the SWMC Conference Room.