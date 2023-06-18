The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Tuesday 20th June, 2023, at 11:00 am and of which notice has been given.



Four Bills will receive their second reading. The government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as the government commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.



The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will move the second reading of the Bills entitled Smoking (designated Areas) Bill, 2023, which had its first reading on 25th May, 2023, and Drugs (Prevention and Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which had its first reading on 25th May, 2023.

Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

Additionally, The Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Education, Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs, Housing and Human Settlement, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, will move the second reading of the Bills entitled Rastafari Rights Recognition Bill, 2023, which had its first reading on 25th May, 2023, and Freedom of Conscience (Cannabis) Bill, 2023, which had its first reading on 12th June, 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills.