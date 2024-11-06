Got NEWS? Email Us
Four Bills to Receive First Reading, Four Others Slated for Second Reading in the National Assembly on Friday, November 08, 2024

Four Bills to Receive First Reading, Four Others Slated for Second Reading in the National Assembly on Friday, November 08, 2024

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew
Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 06, 2024 (SKNIS): The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Friday, November 08, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Notice has been given.

Four Bills will receive their first reading, while four others are slated for second reading. The government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bills entitled ASPIRE Bill, 2024, and the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill, 2024.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

Also, the Honourable Minister responsible for Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Sports and the Creative Economy, Samal Duggins, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled Public Parks Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, while the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled Plea Negotiations and Agreements Bill, 2024.

The Honourable Samal Duggins

Additionally, The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew will move the second reading of the Bills entitled Financial Services Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Financial Intelligence Unit (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Anti-Proliferation (Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction) (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bills had their first reading on September 18, 2024.

Furthermore, the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, will move the second reading of the Bill entitled Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which had its first reading on September 18, 2024.

Attorney General, the Honourable Garth Wilkin

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com (https://sknis.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6&id=99b2b6a641&e=92ffa5a525) .

Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov (https://sknis.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6&id=c99410bd15&e=92ffa5a525) .kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. They can also be accessed via the Facebook page St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.

