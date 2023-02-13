On Friday 10th February, 2023, The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment received a courtesy call from His Excellency Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Saint Kitts and Nevis. His Excellency Srinivasa’s visit was part of the celebrations to mark the occasion of the Republic Day of India observed each year on January 26th.



High Commissioner Srinivasa recalled the strong diplomatic relations and the mutually beneficial interests shared between the two states in areas of trade, social, economic and cultural ties, capacity building and international cooperation. His Excellency provided an update on outstanding projects to be concluded with Saint Kitts and Nevis including the funding for the construction of the New St. Peters Health Centre under the India- UN Partnership Fund programme, and pledged to expand the areas of cooperation to include energy, agriculture, agro-processing, security and security-related matters.





The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas congratulated The Republic of India on its Independence and Republic Day and commended India for its stellar leadership and being a reliable partner in a world continually shifting geopolitical dynamics. The Foreign Minister noted that “the world is dramatically changing and India is a country upon which the world will have to rely upon”. The Right Honourable Douglas further noted India’s strong support and commitment to the Caribbean region, CARICOM and in particular, Saint Kitts and Nevis adding that “India has been kind to us in making the transition post-COVID and providing strong support in healthcare, and we are extremely grateful for that.”



The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas assured His Excellency of the Government and Saint Kitts and Nevis’ solidarity between the two states adding that “India can rely on Saint Kitts and Nevis as a partner” and its commitment to the further deepening of the bonds of friendship for the greater advancement of the people of our countries.



Among the matters discussed were energy and sustainability, agriculture, security, capacity building, information technology, job creation and investment, and cooperation in international fora.



High Commissioner Srinivasa also paid courtesy calls to Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP, Governor-General, Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and other members of the Federal Cabinet of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



Also, a celebratory reception was hosted by His Excellency Srinivasa with the members of the Indian community in honour of Republic Day 2023.