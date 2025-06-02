Got NEWS? Email Us
For the First Time in History, Sugar Mas 54 will be Featured at CTO’s Caribbean Week in New York

General News

As part of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) and the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) will collaborate for the first time in history, to welcome international media and influencers to an evening of vibrant Kittitian culture as excitement continues to build for what will be the largest, most exciting and economically lucrative Sugar Mas in the Federation’s 54 years of hosting its National Carnival. This event will take place on June 4, 2025, at Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine, located in Times Square, New York. 

Along with officials from the SKTA management team, St Kitts Government officials, and the SKNNCC, the traditional masquerades and models in carnival costumes will feature throughout the evening’s activities to provide a visual showcase of Caribbean culture. 

The media and influencers will be treated to a cocktail reception and dinner designed to highlight and elevate the cultural diversity of St. Kitts. The SKTA team will engage in networking and meaningful conversations in an effort to build strong and valuable industry connections. This setting will offer influencers and media representatives an environment to engage with the destination, gather content, and amplify coverage across their platforms. 

The run-of-show has been developed to ensure a balance of structured presentations with informal engagement. The program allows St. Kitts executives to share key information with attendees in a conversational format, while also providing ample time for networking and casual interactions. 

The SKNNCC will use this opportunity to launch its official Sugar Mas 54 event calendar, featuring almost 50 events, to international travel media and will also launch the calendar to carnival lovers via its social media platforms on the same date – June 4, a record 6 months before the official start of Sugar Mas 54. This early launch will give carnival lovers worldwide the opportunity to plan well in advance to join us in St Kitts and Nevis to celebrate what is deemed as the fastest growing Carnival in the Caribbean. Planning for Sugar Mas is well underway. The Miss St Kitts-Nevis Queen Pageant contestants have been selected and will be launched during the St Kitts Music Festival’s weekend of activities. Sugar Mas 54 will be held from December 12, 2025, to January 2, 2026, with the slogan “SWEET TO THE CORE…SUGAR MAS 54”.

