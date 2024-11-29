Federal Parliament Passes Groundbreaking Legislation for Safer, Cleaner and More Attractive Communities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 28, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis passed the Community Beautification and Safety Bill, 2024, an important piece of legislation designed to create safer, cleaner, and more attractive communities across the Federation.

The Bill, moved by the Honourable Senator and Minister responsible for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, is a central part of the government’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship and community empowerment.

“Madame Speaker, it is my honour to address you today on an issue that is at the very heart of our collective efforts to build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable Saint Christopher and Nevis: The Community Beautification and Safety Bill, 2024,” said Dr. Clarke. “This forward-thinking legislation represents a bold and comprehensive step toward improving our nation’s environmental health, safety, and natural aesthetics. At the same time, it supports the preservation of our environmental heritage; steering our nation towards becoming a Sustainable Island State.”

The Community Beautification and Safety Bill, 2024, seeks to establish a Community Beautification and Safety Authority under the Ministry of Sustainable Development. This centralized unit or “one-stop shop” will be empowered to address challenges such as overgrown lots, unsightly structures, public health nuisances, derelict vehicles, and related risks. The Bill consolidates and strengthens existing legislation, which until now has been limited in scope, into one coherent framework to tackle these pressing issues.

“This Bill reflects our broader vision of transforming Saint Christopher and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State. A sustainable future is not merely about reducing carbon emissions; it is about fostering environments where our people can thrive—safe, healthy, and proud of the places they call home,” said Dr. Clarke. “By promoting community responsibility and environmental stewardship, we empower our citizens to play an active role in shaping this future. By centralising authority under the Ministry of Sustainable Development, we ensure that our response is efficient, impactful, and rooted in long-term goals.”

The Bill’s objectives are sixfold: to protect public health by combating the spread of diseases caused by vermin, stagnant water, and unkempt surroundings; to enhance public safety by reducing spaces that harbor criminal activities or pose physical risks; to promote environmental responsibility by fostering a culture of sustainable land and property management; to boost the aesthetic appeal by beautifying the landscape and promoting national pride, thereby enhancing the country’s image as a premier tourist destination; to encourage property stewardship by holding landowners and occupiers accountable for property maintenance; and to reduce crime opportunities by mitigating the use of abandoned properties for illegal activities.

The Community Beautification and Safety Bill clearly defines the environmental challenges that have plagued communities for generations, including issues such as vegetation exceeding 30 inches in height, properties that attract criminal activity, and derelict vehicles. Dr. Clarke emphasised that for far too long, the government has been complacent in addressing the unsightly state of many abandoned properties. While the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) has made efforts to partner with communities to remove derelict vehicles, legal challenges remain in determining when a vehicle can be classified as derelict and disposed of. Nonetheless, Dr. Clarke expressed gratitude to community partners and mechanics who have worked alongside the SWMC to address this issue.

According to Dr. Clarke, the passage of the Community Beautification and Safety Bill, 2024, marks a significant step toward urban rejuvenation and revitalisation, setting the foundation for a sustainable and beautiful future for Saint Christopher and Nevis.