Environment Officer: Customer Complaints Helping To Enforce Second Phase Plastic Ban

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 7th August 2025)-Environmental Officer Sherverne Gardener says the second phase of the Federation’s single-use plastic ban has been going well overall, with the exception of a few non-compliant businesses identified through customer complaints.

Speaking during the ‘Issues’ programme aired on Freedom FM on Thursday 7th August 2025-as part of a public awareness campaign he expressed thanks to the public for its cooperation and growing awareness.

While on topic of the passing of the second phase of the single-use plastic ban which was put into effect on the 31st of July, noting that the latest phase of the ban targets Styrofoam food containers, plastic straws, and food-service clamshell containers.

“Today we’ll focus on the second phase which are targeted Styrofoam food containers, egg crates and plastic straws. So as of July the 31st, the sale and distribution which means no retail business outlet, restaurant, supermarkets are supposed to have Styrofoam food containers, food containers, Styrofoam egg crates or plastic straws on their shelves. And they shouldn’t be selling. They’re not allowed or they’re prohibited by regulation and legislation to do so. So that’s what we’re here to speak about. We want to keep the momentum going because, of course, public awareness and behavioural change depends on repetition and continuity”

He also noted that enforcement efforts are being supported by vigilant consumers: “I must applaud the public and stakeholders. Like I said, they’ve been working with us and most persons have been complying although we have some not, and we welcome it because we tell the stores and the business places ‘listen, it is the customers you guys hand these things to that call us and they let us know that you guys are still …breaking the law’.”

According to Gardener: “Today for the morning, I spent the morning actually visiting some of these establishments to assess, basically to verify complaints and there were some establishments, one or two Chinese restaurants that were still carrying on with the Styrofoam plastic. See, they still had them on the shelf and I had to approach and speak to them about them, give them the first warning and you can see I had some printed there, handed them the information, and basically told them that they’ll have to take it down from the shelf within twenty four hours, and they complied and that the kind of collaboration we’re hoping for from everyone.”

He also highlighted that while education and awareness are the priority, the law does carry penalties: “We don’t want to necessarily fine someone because the first fine is $3,000. We ask persons to adhere because we tell persons, it’s been three months… it was just to this ban, it’s been three months. However, most persons can see the alternatives that are out there. I’m sure persons realize now that they’re getting their food in a paper food container which is very strong of course.”

Gardener noted the growing national togetherness, saying “…we feel a sense of solidarity so far, excluding the one or two persons who will be [reject] to change but I would say persons are dealing with it well and adhering to it well.”

