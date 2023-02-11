The Energy Unit on St.Kitts handed over a data logger to the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) on February 10, 2023.

Director of the Energy Unit, Dr. Bertill Browne, speaking at the handing over ceremony, said that the Government of Japan donated the data logger to the Federation when members from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, SKELEC, the Nevis Island Administration and NEVLEC (Nevis Electricity Company Limited) travelled to Barbados for a workshop on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Dr. Browne said that “The Japanese government is undertaking a project to promote renewable energy and energy efficiency in the Eastern Caribbean.”

He said that the purpose of the data logger is to record electrical parameters such as voltage and current over a period of time at particular intervals.

“We think that the data logger would be best used by SKELEC and so we have decided to donate this data logger to SKELEC,” Dr. Browne said.

Present at the ceremony were the Minister of Energy, the Honourable Konris Maynard, Attorney-General the Honourable Garth Wilkin and the General Manager of SKELEC, Mr. Clement Williams.