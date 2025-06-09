Got NEWS? Email Us
Early Childhood Development Unit Hosts Professional Development Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, February 07, 2025: On Friday, March 07, The Early Childhood Development Unit hosted a Public and Private Supervisors’ Professional Development Day under the theme “Safety in Action: Preparedness Saves Lives”.

Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, Ms. Kimona Browne, welcomed participants and explained the importance of safety in early childhood settings.

“Preparedness is not a one-time event. It is a culture. It’s a mindset that must live in our daily routines, our team communication, and our actions. When we practice safety, whether it’s evacuation drills, first aid knowledge or simply being present and alert, we are putting our commitment into motion. We are turning preparation into protection.”  

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, expressed his heartfelt support to the participants 

“I want to wish this special sitting of the Early Childhood Professional Development Day all the best and I also wish every success to your centers, wherever you are serving. Growth, greatness, and safety for all.”

Education Officer with responsibility for School Safety, Mr. Lester Richards, explained the importance of school safety, 

“There are two critical areas: the emotional aspect and the physical safety of the children in your care. Recognizing that early childhood begins the first stage of a child’s educational development, it is important that they are provided with a safe environment. This reduces stress and anxiety in young children. For physical safety, consider prevention from accidents and injuries that can occur from unsafe playground equipment, poorly maintained facilities, or inadequate supervision.”

Mr. Richards also elaborated on the components of a safe school environment and the role of educators and staff in ensuring that the school’s environment remains safe and secure for all. 

Mr. Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer, who was also in attendance encouraged the participants  

“As you engage in today’s session, I encourage you to embrace the opportunities that have been provided for continuous learning.” 

The Professional Development Day provided valuable insights into the critical role safety plays in early childhood education. As the sector continues to prioritize the well-being of children, the discussions and presentations underscore the importance of preparedness.

