Dr Steve D Whittaker to Deliver Keynote Address at Saint Kitts and Nevis’ First-Ever National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis [October 14, 2024] — The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce that Dr Steve D Whittaker, a globally renowned expert in environmental health and air quality, will deliver the keynote address at the highly anticipated National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality: Understanding the Challenges and Finding Solutions, taking place on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.

Dr Whittaker, an esteemed academic with a PhD in Environmental Health Sciences from Yale University, is recognized for his vast contributions to global health, climate change adaptation, and air quality research. His work spans over a decade of experience, tackling issues ranging from exposure risk assessments to health impacts caused by poor indoor air quality. Dr Whittaker’s keynote address will focus on how addressing indoor air quality is essential to creating healthier and safer spaces across all sectors, including government, private businesses, and community buildings. Through his wealth of experience, Dr Whittaker will highlight how improving indoor air quality directly supports public health initiatives and ties into the broader framework of the Sustainable Island State Agenda in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In anticipation of the event, Dr Whittaker expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “This dialogue is a timely and crucial step towards understanding the environmental factors affecting indoor spaces and, by extension, the health of all citizens. I look forward to sharing insights on how we can collectively implement practical solutions to enhance indoor air quality for a healthier future.”

This first-ever national dialogue is open to the public and will include contributions from experts across various fields. Stakeholders such as government officials, health professionals, architects, engineers, and the general public are encouraged to attend and participate in this essential conversation on how poor indoor air quality can affect respiratory health, productivity, and environmental safety.

In addition to Dr Whittaker’s keynote, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in breakout sessions that will focus on actionable solutions and the development of a National Indoor Air Quality Policy. The dialogue seeks to harness the knowledge of professionals, academics, and community leaders to create a healthier environment for all.

Chair of the Organising Committee, Dr Marcus L Natta, highlighted the importance of the event, saying:

“We are thrilled to have Dr Whittaker lead this discussion. His expertise will be invaluable as we work towards practical, community-driven solutions to improve the indoor air quality of our homes, schools, and workplaces. We invite all stakeholders and the general public to attend and contribute to this pivotal national conversation.”

Registration for this event is free and can be completed online (https://forms.office.com/r/GGSEpZWqwG) or by scanning the QR code provided on the event poster. This is a must-attend event for anyone concerned about air quality, public health, and environmental sustainability.