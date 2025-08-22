DR. DOUGLAS HIGHLIGHTS OSAKA EXPO 2025 AS KEY PLATFORM FOR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS AND SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT

Osaka, Japan, August 20, 2025 (SKNIS): Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, emphasised the Osaka 2025 Expo as a strategic platform for strengthening international partnerships and attracting sustainable investment for Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“What we’re seeing here today is Saint Kitts and Nevis using the invitation provided by Japan to showcase what Saint Kitts and Nevis is all about. What it is that drives the people of our country, what it is that would entice investors to participate in our people and our economic development,” said Dr. Douglas, during a brief interview.

He underscored the critical role of the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

“There’s no doubt that here in the audience were several schools of people who are citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, mainly having achieved that through our Citizenship by Investment Programme. And that is why the programme is so critically important in terms of sustaining our economic development,” said the Foreign Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Investment.

Dr. Douglas outlined the Federation’s openness to business as the diversified economy features many opportunities for investment.

“We are a country having successfully transitioned from short agriculture to diversified agriculture and hospitality and tourism services, information and communication technology services, international financial services, and moving strongly towards investment in these different areas that would sustain our development as a people for the future,” he said.

The Senior Minister further encouraged global investors to engage with the Federation in a sustainable and forward-looking manner. He noted that, beyond the services currently offered, investors are invited to participate in the country’s leading productive sectors while ensuring that investments, particularly in infrastructure such as renewable energy and water, support long-term economic and social development. He also highlighted opportunities in education and technology, referencing the Expo’s robotics exhibits as an example of the Federation’s commitment to innovation and the importance of investing in education to sustain future progress.

-30-

Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

** Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/)

** Twitter (https://twitter.com/skngov)

** Website (http://sknis.kn)

** YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOblxaqxpfviaLV1oBEX02g?view_as=subscriber)

** SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/sknis)

** Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sknisinfo/)

