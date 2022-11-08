The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has a new Ambassador to Taiwan! Ambassador-designate Mr. Donya Lynex Francis presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Palace in Taipei on November 8, 2022, in the presence of Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Foreign Minister Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley and a high-level delegation from the Federation, who are in Taiwan on an official 4-day State Visit from November 7-10 and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan.

His Excellency Donya Francis is the second Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan) since the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis was opened in Taipei on January 28, 2008. He succeeds former Ambassador H.E. Jasmine Huggins who served in that position for over a decade.

“Just now, I was delighted to receive the credentials of Ambassador Francis. On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to congratulate Ambassador Francis on his new role. With the assistance of Ambassador Francis, I look forward to facilitating closer exchanges and realizing more fruitful collaboration between Taiwan and St. Christopher and Nevis. Thank you,” President Dr. Tsai said.

St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) established diplomatic relations in 1983.