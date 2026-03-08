DLDSS Hosts Annual Form 5 Symposium

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, March 04, 2026: The 2025-26 fifth form cohort of the Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School (DLDSS) on Wednesday March 04 engaged in a symposium geared towards preparing them for life after secondary school. The symposium, held at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room, convened under the theme Stepping Forward: Identity, Skills and Confidence for What’s Next.

Mrs. Everlene Huggins – Forbes, Head of the Guidance and Counselling Department, DLDSS clarified the purpose of the symposium.

“The Fifth Form Symposium is an annual initiative by the Guidance and Counselling Department aimed at assisting our students as they are on the cusp of transitioning beyond high school. This year’s theme is Stepping Forward: Identity, Skills and Confidence for What’s Next. We [DLDSS GC Department] choose this theme because we understand that students need to recognize that beyond academics there are other skills that are necessary for that would assist them in their holistic development.”

Mrs. Huggins – Forbes explained that the event is designed to engage students in discussions surrounding personal branding, digital footprint and reputation, building confidence and the benefits of transferable skills.

“These discussions are intended to help students understand how their behaviours, choices, attitudes, and personal development influence the opportunities that are available to them as they leave high school.”

Ms. Andreana French, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School Principal, offered unwavering support for the initiative and communicated,

“The topic, ‘You are the Product’ resonates with me. At DLDSS, my staff and I always try to instill in our students that their attitudes, their beliefs and their actions play a key role in the product that they create. It is my hope that at the end of session one, the students understand how their attitudes affect them.