Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsDLDSS Hosts Annual Form 5 Symposium

DLDSS Hosts Annual Form 5 Symposium

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, March 04, 2026: The 2025-26 fifth form cohort of the Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School (DLDSS) on Wednesday March 04 engaged in a symposium geared towards preparing them for life after secondary school. The symposium, held at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room, convened under the theme Stepping Forward: Identity, Skills and Confidence for What’s Next. 

Mrs. Everlene Huggins – Forbes, Head of the Guidance and Counselling Department, DLDSS clarified the purpose of the symposium.

“The Fifth Form Symposium is an annual initiative by the Guidance and Counselling Department aimed at assisting our students as they are on the cusp of transitioning beyond high school. This year’s theme is   Stepping Forward: Identity, Skills and Confidence for What’s Next. We [DLDSS GC Department] choose this theme because we understand that students need to recognize that beyond academics there are other skills that are necessary for that would assist them in their holistic development.”

Mrs. Huggins – Forbes explained that the event is designed to engage students in discussions surrounding personal branding, digital footprint and reputation, building confidence and the benefits of transferable skills. 

“These discussions are intended to help students understand how their behaviours, choices, attitudes, and personal development influence the opportunities that are available to them as they leave high school.”

Ms. Andreana French, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School Principal, offered unwavering support for the initiative and communicated,

“The topic, ‘You are the Product’ resonates with me. At DLDSS, my staff and I always try to instill in our students that their attitudes, their beliefs and their actions play a key role in the product that they create. It is my hope that at the end of session one, the students understand how their attitudes affect them.

Latest articles

Uncategorized

Prime Minister Drew Receives Full State Honours At Jubilee House During Official Visit To The Republic Of Ghana

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, was formally welcomed on March 04, 2026, to Jubilee House in Accra by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, as part of his Official State Visit to the West African nation.
General News

IMF Acknowledges Tourism Recovery and Positive Growth Outlook for St. Kitts and Nevis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognized the continued recovery of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ tourism sector and projected stronger economic growth ahead, affirming the positive trajectory of the Federation’s economy under the leadership of the Drew-led Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

FinCEN Rescinds 2014 Advisory – A Milestone Achievement For Saint Kitts And Nevis

The Advisory, originally issued on May 20, 2014, raised concerns regarding the abuse of the CBI Programme by certain foreign individuals. On February 24, 2026, FinCEN officially rescinded that Advisory. This development marks a significant milestone in the Government’s sustained and comprehensive reform of the CBI Programme over the past three years.
General News

Experts Finalizing Engineering Designs as Nevis’ Airport Expansion Project Advances

Providing an update during his February 24 monthly press conference, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Mark Brantley, said the much-anticipated multi-million-dollar capital project is progressing following the receipt of key geotechnical data in recent weeks.

More like this

Uncategorized

Prime Minister Drew Receives Full State Honours At Jubilee House During Official Visit To The Republic Of Ghana

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, was formally welcomed on March 04, 2026, to Jubilee House in Accra by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, as part of his Official State Visit to the West African nation.
General News

IMF Acknowledges Tourism Recovery and Positive Growth Outlook for St. Kitts and Nevis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognized the continued recovery of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ tourism sector and projected stronger economic growth ahead, affirming the positive trajectory of the Federation’s economy under the leadership of the Drew-led Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

FinCEN Rescinds 2014 Advisory – A Milestone Achievement For Saint Kitts And Nevis

The Advisory, originally issued on May 20, 2014, raised concerns regarding the abuse of the CBI Programme by certain foreign individuals. On February 24, 2026, FinCEN officially rescinded that Advisory. This development marks a significant milestone in the Government’s sustained and comprehensive reform of the CBI Programme over the past three years.