Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsDiversification Critical for Long-Term Stability, Says Prime Minister Drew

Diversification Critical for Long-Term Stability, Says Prime Minister Drew

General News

Published on

By Admin
Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew during his appearance on ZIZ Radio’s The Edge program on October 22, 2024
spot_img

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (October 24, 2024: PMO) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, emphasized the critical need for economic diversification during his appearance on ZIZ Radio’s ‘The Edge’ program on October 22, 2024. Speaking on the government’s Sustainable Economic Expansion and Diversification (SEED) initiative, Prime Minister Drew highlighted the risks associated with the nation’s overreliance on one sector, specifically the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program.

“Our economy was 60-70% dependent on one sector. That is unsustainable,” said Prime Minister Drew. “Diversification is critical for any country that wants to remain stable. We’ve learned from our past experiences with sugar and tourism, and now with CBI, that no economy should rely on just one pillar.”

The SEED initiative, introduced by Prime Minister Drew’s administration, seeks to establish a resilient and diversified economy, drawing lessons from global models such as those of Middle Eastern countries which have used oil revenues to develop broad-based economies. St. Kitts and Nevis, according to the Prime Minister, will follow a similar path by using the proceeds from CBI and other viable sources to invest in a variety of sectors including renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism.

“We must not make the same mistake again,” said Dr. Drew. “We are taking bold steps to diversify our economy so that external shocks and uncertainties in one sector do not jeopardize the economic stability of our nation.”

The SEED program forms part of the government’s overarching strategy to ensure long-term economic security and prosperity for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The initiative will be further highlighted in the upcoming budget presentation for 2025.

Latest articles

General News

Saddlers Primary School Culminates First Ever Anti-bullying Week With Rally

Saddlers Primary School successfully concluded its inaugural Anti-Bullying Week with a rally held on Thursday, October 24. The week was held under the theme ‘Reach Out, Speak Out.
General News

Students Help Shape St Kitts and Nevis’ Urgent Call for Climate Action at COP29

The opinions of the young people were shared during the Climate and YOU(th): A Pre-COP29 Youth Forum held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel on October 23, 2024. The packed programme featured remarks from government ministers, information sessions from climate experts, and a Q&A segment with Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.
General News

Government Launches Sustainable Road Safety Project, Aiming for Zero Road Fatalities by 2030

In a bold move to enhance road safety and reduce traffic fatalities, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis has launched the Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP). This initiative, which intends to leverage AI and modern road safety technologies, comes in response to the increasing number of vehicles on the road, reckless driving incidents, and traffic accidents, some of which have been fatal.
General News

Prime Minister Dr. Drew to the Nation’s Youth: Let Your Voices Be Heard on the Issue of Climate Change

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, has issued a challenge to the youths of the nation to take a stand and let their voices be heard on the global challenge of climate change.

More like this

General News

Saddlers Primary School Culminates First Ever Anti-bullying Week With Rally

Saddlers Primary School successfully concluded its inaugural Anti-Bullying Week with a rally held on Thursday, October 24. The week was held under the theme ‘Reach Out, Speak Out.
General News

Students Help Shape St Kitts and Nevis’ Urgent Call for Climate Action at COP29

The opinions of the young people were shared during the Climate and YOU(th): A Pre-COP29 Youth Forum held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel on October 23, 2024. The packed programme featured remarks from government ministers, information sessions from climate experts, and a Q&A segment with Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.
General News

Government Launches Sustainable Road Safety Project, Aiming for Zero Road Fatalities by 2030

In a bold move to enhance road safety and reduce traffic fatalities, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis has launched the Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP). This initiative, which intends to leverage AI and modern road safety technologies, comes in response to the increasing number of vehicles on the road, reckless driving incidents, and traffic accidents, some of which have been fatal.