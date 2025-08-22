Got NEWS? Email Us
Distinguished Academic and Open Knowledge Advocate Announced as Featured Speaker for 27th Prime Minister’s Lecture Series

Basseterre, Saint Kitts – The Organising Committee for the 42nd Anniversary of Independence is proud to announce that Ms. Willa Liburd Tavernier, a distinguished attorney-at-law, academic librarian and global advocate for equitable knowledge access, will be the featured speaker for the 27th Prime Minister’s Lecture Series.

The lecture will be held on Tuesday September 9th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

This year’s Independence celebrations are being observed under the distinguished theme, “Perpetual Progress—A Sustainable Future in View: Independence 42.” Ms. Liburd Tavernier’s work and journey perfectly embody this theme, demonstrating how a commitment to lifelong learning, innovation and inclusion is fundamental to building a resilient and sustainable nation.

A proud daughter of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Ms. Liburd Tavernier’s intellectual journey began with the Saint Kitts and Nevis State Scholarship in 1995. She is a qualified attorney, called to the Bar in Saint Kitts and Nevis and the British Virgin Islands, and a former Senior Legal Officer at the ECCB and partner at a leading international law firm.

She now serves as the Research Impact & Open Scholarship Librarian at Indiana University Bloomington, where she specializes in building equitable knowledge infrastructures—work that directly supports sustainable development goals crucial for small island states. In 2023, she was named a Library Journal Mover & Shaker for her groundbreaking work.

Despite her international acclaim, she remains deeply connected to her roots. She has collaborated with the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) to launch a digital exhibit featuring Kittitian and Nevisian authors and is working on a digital history project for the college.

“We are incredibly honoured to welcome Ms. Willa Liburd Tavernier as our featured speaker this year,” said Ms Viera Galloway, Co-Chair of the Independence 42 Organising Committee. “Her life’s work is a testament to the ‘perpetual progress’ of growth and the power of knowledge. From her beginnings in Saint Kitts and Nevis to shaping global conversations on open access and information equity, she is a true inspiration. Her lecture will provide invaluable insights into how St. Kitts and Nevis can leverage knowledge as a critical pillar for our sustainable future.”

The Prime Minister’s Lecture Series is a premier event on the national calendar, designed to stimulate thoughtful discourse on issues of national and regional importance. The public is invited to attend this enlightening occasion.

